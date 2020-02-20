CHEYENNE – After months of working with Cheyenne LEADS, TBC Manufacturing Inc. will relocate its 32-year-old tool and die manufacturing company from Fountain, Colorado, to Cheyenne.
The new facility, expected to be about 18,000 to 20,000 square feet, will be built in the Cheyenne Business Parkway on the city’s east side.
Cheyenne LEADS, the economic development corporation for Cheyenne and Laramie County, began working with the company last March, according to a news release. Owners Jeff and Karri Siebert found Cheyenne to be a strategic location due to the proximity to their current and future clients.
“Part of the mission at Cheyenne LEADS is to grow our local economy, and this is one of the great ways to do that,” LEADS Director of Business Development Anja Bendel said.
Currently located in Fountain, TBC Manufacturing Inc. recently lost its supplier of heat-treating capabilities that are vital to its production process. The Sieberts decided to bring that process in-house, which requires an expansion of their current facility. When Cheyenne LEADS got word they were looking for a new location, they knew it would be a good fit.
“There’s not a lot of tooling, machining, that type of industry in Cheyenne and Laramie County,” said Derrek Jerred, business development specialist at Cheyenne LEADS. “That’s kind of an area where we’re trying to grow.”
TBC Manufacturing serves a diverse cross section of industries, including HVAC, automotive, aerospace and furniture, and the Sieberts have plans to expand services to other industries.
According to Bendel, this type of company brings in “primary jobs,” which are beneficial to the local economy. While they manufacture goods here, their products will be sold to other regions of the country.
“That means that new money comes into our state or our region from elsewhere,” Bendel said. “That’s really why we target these types of manufacturing companies – because it really ends up having a much larger ripple effect.”
The new facility will have a staff of about 10 to 15 people, half of which will likely be hired locally.
“Those are all pretty much initial, right out of the gate,” Jerred said.
Once the facility gets up and running, there is always the potential for growth. The plan is to begin construction of the new facility this spring.
When Cheyenne LEADS staff took the Sieberts around town to potential business locations, “they kind of fell in love with Wyoming,” Jerred said. As a private, not-for-profit organization focused on economic development in Laramie County, LEADS regularly talks with developers about the opportunities here in town.
“We appreciate that LEADS has been responsive and helpful from day one. They have acquainted us with the community. They’ve answered numerous questions and connected us to the resources necessary to make this move happen,” Karri Siebert said in a news release.