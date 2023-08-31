CHEYENNE – Joseph David Hylton, 23, of Arvada, Colorado, and Dana Clair Koch, 23, of Centennial, Colorado, were sentenced Aug. 25 for possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office, District of Wyoming.
Hylton was sentenced to 51 months of imprisonment, and Koch was sentenced to 34 months of imprisonment. Chief U.S. District Court Judge Scott W. Skavdahl imposed the sentences, each of which included three years of supervised release following imprisonment and $500 community restitution.
According to court documents, on Dec. 3, 2022, a Wyoming Highway Patrol trooper attempted to pull over a pickup truck speeding on Interstate 25 southbound near mile marker 10 in Laramie County.
Instead of stopping, the driver sped up and attempted to elude the trooper. The high-speed pursuit came to an end at Exit 4, where the truck went the wrong way off the exit and struck another vehicle before going down a hill. Hylton and Koch then ran from the vehicle. Koch stopped when commanded, but Hylton continued running through a field and was later apprehended trying to hitch a ride on the interstate.
Investigators found 370 fentanyl pills in the defendants’ pickup truck, which was stolen. A cellphone search revealed text messages consistent with the distribution of fentanyl pills. The defendants were indicted in March 2023 and pleaded guilty in June.
This crime was investigated by the Wyoming Highway Patrol and the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation. Assistant United States Attorney Timothy J. Forwood prosecuted the case.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.