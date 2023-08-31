CHEYENNE – Joseph David Hylton, 23, of Arvada, Colorado, and Dana Clair Koch, 23, of Centennial, Colorado, were sentenced Aug. 25 for possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office, District of Wyoming.

Hylton was sentenced to 51 months of imprisonment, and Koch was sentenced to 34 months of imprisonment. Chief U.S. District Court Judge Scott W. Skavdahl imposed the sentences, each of which included three years of supervised release following imprisonment and $500 community restitution.

