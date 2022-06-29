The wildfire located in the Colorado Halligan Reservoir as of Tuesday evening, which borders Wyoming. Courtesy of the Livermore Fire Protection District
CHEYENNE – As of Wednesday morning, a fire at the Halligan Reservoir was 50% contained, according to a Wednesday morning update by the Larimer County Sheriff's Office in Colorado.
The fire occupied about 150 acres as of Tuesday afternoon, the sheriff's office said. As of Wednesday morning, there was no growth overnight and 100 personnel were on sight.
Halligan Reservoir is about eight miles from the border of Wyoming, according to Google Maps.
A multi-mission aircraft was also scheduled for mapping to look for hotspots, and assessing the need for air resources, according to sheriff's office's Twitter feed.
Smoke and fire was seen Monday evening at the reservoir following multiple lightning strikes.
No official statement has been made by the Laramie County Sheriff's Office on whether local agencies are involved.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
