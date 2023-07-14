Helicopter landing in GTNP

Peter Smith, a Gunnison, Colorado, man who owns a business called West Elk Air, landed his helicopter on June 24 in Moran Bay in Grand Teton National Park.

 NATIONAL PARK SERVICE/COURTESY

Jackson Hole News&Guide

JACKSON — When Grand Teton National Park announced Monday that a Colorado man illegally parked his helicopter on the west shore of Jackson Lake a few weeks ago, the pilot denied the park’s claim that he was “picnicking.”

