CHEYENNE – In 2012, a national regulation change shifted the way homelessness is addressed in the United States. And while the data showed improvements on the issue, the numbers weren’t telling the whole story, according to Robert Marbut, executive director of the U.S. Interagency Council on Homelessness.
Those who were receiving housing assistance, like vouchers, were no longer classified on the homelessness spectrum. A rapid rehousing program became the focus, where getting people into housing fast was the main goal. People used to receive services that addressed the reason they became homeless in the first place, but lost that help after the change.
“It fundamentally changed how things went. It disconnected the services from the housing,” Marbut said. “It’s time to get these changes made, and we need our congressional partners to be able to help with this.”
Since that change, the homeless network saw an overall increase of 15.6%.
Marbut described the effect this change had on the problem of homelessness at the COMEA House’s Tacos and Tequila fundraiser Saturday night, but he also commended COMEA for staying “ahead of the curve” in helping get residents out of the cycle.
He said the shelter embodies the three characteristics of a well-run agency: being system-centric instead of agency-centric, focusing on outcomes instead of outputs, and engaging people instead of enabling them.
“(COMEA) exemplifies what we would like to see of all of our agencies across the country,” Marbut said.
When a nonprofit is agency-centric, it focuses on the goals of the agency instead of collaborating with local partners to best serve the needs of the community. And when the focus is on output instead of outcome, people are more likely to remain on the homelessness spectrum.
At the fundraiser, residents who were able to get back on their feet with help from COMEA gave their testimony on the shelter’s success. One resident, a single father of three, was able to move into an apartment within 10 days of calling COMEA. Although they didn’t have room at the time, the staff at COMEA saw the need and made things work.
“Being here tonight and your generosity helps to change lives, and more importantly to save lives,” COMEA Board of Directors Chairman Don Calvert said.
From Tacos and Tequila, COMEA raises between 15% and 18% of its operating budget. The monthly food budget for COMEA is $500, and thanks to the generosity of the community and a number of volunteers, they are able to provide 5,000 meals every month.
One volunteer who has been serving dinner once a month for more than 20 years was given an Angel Award for his consistent support. Every time RC Reiman volunteers to serve dinner, he pays for the supplies and brings the team.
“Tomorrow is pot roast,” Reiman said.
For him, the highlights of volunteering were meeting the people, talking with them and making sure they got a good, hearty meal.
“We think it’s better for us than it is them,” Reiman said.