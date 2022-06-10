CHEYENNE – Although it may not have an opening date yet, work on COMEA House and Resource Center’s permanent low barrier shelter is underway.
The shelter will be inside the former Stage Coach Motel, which was purchased by the city of Cheyenne and Laramie County with funding from the American Rescue Plan Act. It was given to COMEA in April, with the understanding that the nonprofit would be responsible for remodeling the building, COMEA Executive Director Robin Bocanegra said in an interview this week.
The goal of the building and associated program, which will be called Stages, is to house and rehabilitate unhoused people who may still be using alcohol or drugs. When the building is completed, there will be 23 rooms available, Bocanegra said.
“Harm reduction” strategies, which the organization advocates for, are aimed at reducing the negative impacts of some illegal activity, especially personal drug use.
COMEA has changed many times over its 40 years, the executive director said.
“But the one thing that’s never changed is that you have to be sober. And if we’ve learned anything in those 40 years, it’s there’s a certain population of people then that can’t receive services,” she said. “We’ve realized that sometimes folks need shelter first and they need food first, and they need safety first before they can even begin to get sober.”
Small amounts of alcohol will be permitted in residents’ rooms and will be monitored by staff, “with the goal of reducing to the point of abstinence.”
“It’s not meant to celebrate the substance use. It’s allowing them to use a minimal amount to prevent detoxing,” Bocanegra said.
Substance use
COMEA staff aren’t naive – they know drug users will likely continue their use for a time. They won’t allow this on-site.
Staff plan to drug test residents, and want them “to feel a level of trust where they can say to their caseworker, ‘Hey, I went out and got high today,’” Bocanegra said. Caseworkers will then continue to monitor residents’ drug use.
Potential residents COMEA staff have interviewed say they want to stop using substances. Some “did really well” while living at the shelter’s low barrier emergency shelter it used the past two winters, Bocanegra said.
“These are not people that want to just continue using and have a free place to live. They’re going to have to pay rent,” she said. “If they don’t have money, they’re going to have to either apply for assistance or find work.”
Cheyenne City Council member Richard Johnson reiterated the point that the goal of the future Stages program is harm reduction for people who need shelter, but have yet to get sober.
“Anybody who’s been through drug and alcohol addiction, or been affected by anybody with drug and alcohol addiction, knows that this is not a battle that’s easily won,” Johnson told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle.
The former motel still has nine permanent residents, whom the city asked COMEA not to evict unless there was cause, she said. COMEA is working with current residents who are not interested in participating in Stages to help them find other places to live.
The previous shelter, run out of part of COMEA’s existing building, was opened because a local detoxification center had closed, and Cheyenne Regional Medical Center was concerned people would begin showing up at CRMC simply because they were intoxicated and had nowhere to stay, the executive director said.
COMEA then ran this emergency low barrier shelter using a grant from the health system, sheltering an average of 15 people each night who were either intoxicated or who had untreated mental illness. COMEA hopes to target many of these same people for Stages.
The emergency low barrier shelter was intended to “keep people from freezing to death during the winter,” Bocanegra said. There were no services or no case management attached.
Improvements
There is much work to be done.
The former motel has asbestos that needs to be removed, Bocanegra said. The “skeleton” of the building will remain, but every room has to be gutted and remodeled.
COMEA started out with about $375,000 in grant money to be used on remodeling. The executive director expects the full remodel to cost about $800,000.
“It needs a new roof, it needs a fire sprinkler system, it needs a fire alarm system, it needs a security system – and all of that before we even start remodeling the rooms,” Bocanegra said. “Those are some pretty hefty, big-ticket items.”
COMEA started an “adopt-a-room” program, allowing individuals, groups or a businesses to adopt a room and pay for the cost of remodeling it. They can then name the room.
The plan is to work on three rooms at a time: remove the asbestos; replace doors, doorjambs and windows; and move on to other remodeling.
Bocanegra said room doors are “shredded,” making them impossible to lock.
“Usually every morning, we find one of the rooms broken into and either alcohol or some drug paraphernalia, so it’s really important that we secure the building, and that will be for the safety of the residents,” she said. “Once it becomes a program, we want to control the access to the property so we can eliminate the drug use.”
Materials, including doors, are also taking longer to receive because of supply shortages.
“We are kind of at the mercy of when the product comes,” Bocanegra said.