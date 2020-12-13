CHEYENNE – Two local families now have a temporary place to call home, thanks to COMEA’s new Journey Center, built specifically to house families facing homelessness.
The center was set for completion in early November after the cast and crew of the BYUtv reality show “The Fixers” spent a week remodeling the building next door to the existing COMEA House homeless shelter. But the project stalled when it came time to get the certificate of occupancy from the city.
The remodeled structure at 1421 W. Lincolnway was built to house four families, but the city’s building department has a list of code-related adjustments COMEA must make to the center before it can open at full capacity.
Still, a temporary certificate of occupancy granted Monday allowed two families to move from motels into a safe, secure shelter.
“It’s really nice to have them in there,” said COMEA Executive Director Robin Bocanegra. “The families that we moved in there had been in motels for four weeks … the one family has three teenagers, I think, and one grade school-aged child, so they’re still older kids, and to have four of them in a hotel room, it was pretty tough on the mom. They were really happy to get into the center.”
In the meantime, the city is allowing COMEA to provide daytime services for families waiting for the other two bedrooms to open, including offering them lunch and meetings with a caseworker at the center. The renovations needed to move the families in completely are expected to be finished by the first week of January.
According to Cheyenne Chief Building Official Bruce Trembath, COMEA still needs two additional showers, a toilet, a sink, a drinking fountain and to finish installing the fire suppression system.
Such requirements stem from the International Building Code adopted by the city, which Bocanegra said isn’t conducive for homeless shelters.
COMEA’s new Journey Center is classified as R-2 in the code, which includes residential living facilities like dorms or boarding houses. Because there is no code written for shelters specifically, the city had to use the one that fits best – yet Bocanegra said nothing fits quite right.
“We’re just trying to put people in a building and get a roof over their head and keep them safe, but, of course, you know the city can’t just say, ‘OK, we’ll just let these guys have a pass,’” she said. “It doesn’t work that way because then where’s the line cut off, who gets the pass and who doesn’t? So if a process could be set up that specifically addresses shelters, whether it’s a homeless shelter, domestic violence shelter, children’s shelter, whatever it is, it’s different … the system that works normally for a for-profit business becomes very complicated when you’re looking at emergency services.”
On the other hand, Trembath said the nature of the International Building Code doesn’t allow much wiggle room for municipalities that adopt it. While the City Council can adopt a new section into the city’s code, Trembath said it would have to be at least equally as stringent as the existing code, if not more stringent.
“That’s the thing about codes – if you got down and pinned it down to very specific occupancies, it would be very difficult,” Trembath said.
He said both parties met briefly Oct. 16 to discuss the initial construction plans and get on the same page, but the fact that the entire project was being documented for reality TV added a layer of complications. Such expansion projects normally take years to find funding and complete, but the nature of the show required cast and volunteers to finish the project in just a week.
Neither party could point out where exactly these requirements slipped through the cracks.
Eric Fountain, the mayor’s chief of staff and head of the compliance division, added, “We understand COMEA’s situation, and we’ve been a huge advocate for COMEA. … But they’ve got to meet city code.”
Unfortunately for COMEA, that means spending money it didn’t budget to complete this project. Bocanegra said the ideal code would be designed to meet the specific needs of nonprofits, aka organizations in which money is always limited, but that’s not the reality.
“I’m not saying that we want to ever risk safety or anything like that, but just being more realistic as to what’s most important … spending $1,000 on a water fountain, or, you know, $1,000 could have, perhaps, even made another bedroom with walls and Sheetrock,” she said. “I’m not blaming anyone, but the system is broken, and someone should stop and think what would it take to fix this.”