CHEYENNE – The COMEA House and Resource Center homeless shelter has been awarded $38,000 through the CRMC Community Benefit Grants Program to operate a winter, low-barrier, emergency shelter for those unable to meet the sobriety requirements of the current shelter.
COMEA plans to open this alternative shelter on Feb. 1, and operate out of the former family unit in the main COMEA building. Individuals experiencing homelessness who are unable or unwilling to remain sober will be allowed to check into this unit between 8 and 10 each night, entering from the northwest parking lot, rather than the main entrance, keeping them separate from those maintaining sobriety.
Residents of this shelter will be provided water and coffee, sandwiches and snacks. They will be asked to shower, will be provided with clean clothes for sleeping, and have their personal clothing laundered, if needed, and ready by morning. Those who are sober in the morning will be invited into the main shelter dining room for breakfast before leaving for the day.
The shelter will be available on a night by night, behavior-based basis. Those unwilling to appreciate the safety and warmth of this shelter will be asked to leave, according to a news release. If the individual is unable to safely manage themselves, Cheyenne Police will be called for their own protection from the elements. This is a winter shelter and will operate through June 30.
Alcohol will not be permitted on the property, and anyone who checks in but leaves before morning will not be allowed re-entry until the following evening. Case management will be offered, but not mandatory.