CHEYENNE – The COMEA House and Resource Center will soon be making a major change to its shelter, allowing the organization to continue addressing homelessness in Cheyenne in a big way.
The organization recently received a $510,140 grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to address chronic homelessness in the community. The organization is going to use this money to create a “wet shelter” of sorts, providing motel rooms for up to 10 chronically homeless people through June 2022.
“I think this grant has the potential to have a pretty beneficial impact for the community,” Cheyenne Police Chief Mark Francisco said. “One of the things we struggle with, our transient population that isn’t eligible to take advantage of the shelter because of intoxication issues. Right now, there’s really no place for those folks to go.”
In addition to the motel rooms, the organization’s newly-hired outreach coordinator will visit each of the individuals weekly to monitor their behavior, health, safety and to deliver a $100 food card. There are no strings attached to this program, and participation in COMEA’s services isn’t necessary in order to be eligible for the motel room.
This is a shift from the shelter’s normal set of rules, which forbids substance abuse and asks anyone staying in the emergency shelter or its other programs to stay sober.
The only enforceable expectation COMEA has for people in this new program is that they allow weekly visits from the outreach team, as well as complying with the motel’s rules. A damage deposit is being provided to the motel, but anyone evicted from the business for causing problems will also be evicted from the program, and a second room will not be provided.
Although the goal for the people in the program is to get them sober and mental health treatment, this isn’t mandatory to receive the program’s services. The primary focus will be to get vulnerable people off the street and establish a relationship that might lead to recovery and away from homelessness.
“These voluntary compliance programs ... are the most beneficial when you have somebody who wants to change their circumstances,” Francisco said. “I don’t have much experience with a wet shelter environment, but I’m really hopeful that these folks ... can get into a protected environment where maybe they will see the benefits of transitioning away from their substance abuse.”
In June, COMEA hired the outreach coordinator, whose primary responsibility is to locate and engage with people and families experiencing homelessness, but not receiving services from COMEA. This coordinator is trained to respond to mental health and substance abuse needs, carries emergency supplies, and offers referrals and resource guidance to other community providers.
For this program, the COMEA staff will focus on “chronic homelessness,” or people currently living on the street, in parks, under bridges and other areas outside of the shelter. Chronic homelessness is defined as a person or head of household with a disabling condition who has experienced homelessness for more than a year, during which they have lived in a shelter, safe haven or a place not meant for human habitation.
According to the National Coalition for the Homeless, 38% of homeless people were dependent on alcohol, while 26% abused other drugs. Substance abuse is more common among homeless people than the general population.
The Wyoming Tribune Eagle was unable to connect with COMEA Executive Director Robin Bocanegra to discuss the grant by press time.