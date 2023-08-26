CHEYENNE — Commercial flights out of Cheyenne Regional Airport are expected to resume on Sept. 10 as the 160-day renovation project for Runway 09-27 comes to an end.

The third and final phase of the $62 million project to reconstruct the 3,600-foot runway began on April 1, which once again suspended all scheduled airline services with SkyWest, the regional carrier of United Express. Tim Bradshaw, director of aviation for Cheyenne Regional Airport, said he was confident the runway would be reopened to commercial flights by Sept. 10.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.

Explore newsletters

Hannah Shields is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s state government reporter. She can be reached at 307-633-3128 or hshields@wyomingnews.com. You can follow her on X @happyfeet004.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus