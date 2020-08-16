CHEYENNE – Commercial air service is set to resume Nov. 11 in the capital city, with SkyWest Airlines offering United Express connecting flights to and from Denver International Airport.
The daily flights onboard a 50-seat CRJ200 regional jet will leave Cheyenne in the morning bound for Denver and return to Cheyenne in the evening, according to Wendy Volk, president of the Cheyenne Regional Air Focus Team.
“This is a wonderful restoration of our freedom to enjoy the convenience of flying from home. And it’s just in time for the holidays,” Volk said in a news release. “It’s also a validation of the fact that, for 18 months after opening the new terminal, Cheyenne had the fastest-growing small airport in the country. The people supported and showed they truly want air service here.”
There has been no commercial service at Cheyenne Regional Airport since April 6, when daily American Airlines flights to and from Dallas-Fort Worth were suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Volk said Sunday she isn't sure when – or if – the flights to Dallas, which had been offered since November 2018, will return.
In April, Volk noted that the demand for that flight had exceeded everyone's expectations, with load factors well above the airline's projections and more than 40,000 total passengers since it was launched. The Cheyenne airport was named the fastest-growing small airport for 2019 in last year's Airport Leaders report, published by the Official Airline Guide.
Tim Barth, the director of the local airport, said he's pleased to be able to announce that commercial service will return this fall.
“Fiscal prudence required we shut down in April," Barth said. “In the reshuffling after the outbreak, and for a variety of reasons, direct service to Denver makes a lot of sense. It has more connections to Cheyenne’s top markets, and more options to the West Coast.”
In the release, Barth and Volk emphasized the many personal benefits local commercial flights bring – free parking, no Interstate 25 traffic, short lines and zero-stress access to the DIA system. Resuming commercial flights also will help the airport secure future FAA funds for runway and airport improvements, as well as assist in Cheyenne’s economic recovery, according to the release.
Barth announced in January that the runways at Cheyenne Regional Airport will be reconstructed, with more than 90% of the $62 million price tag being picked up by the federal government. The repairs will be done in phases, and could stretch into 2025, depending on the availability of funding. Commercial flights could be interrupted by this project from time to time, according to previous WTE reporting.
Sunday's release also contained a comment from Denver International Airport CEO Kim Day, who has served in that role since April 2008.
“We are pleased to once again have nonstop service to Cheyenne,” Day said. “Denver’s vast domestic network will provide unparalleled connecting opportunities for passengers traveling to and from Wyoming’s capital city.”
Cheyenne used to offer regular turboprop service to DIA through Great Lakes Airlines, but that service had been scaled back to just once a week as the regional airline struggled financially. It ended completely in late March 2018. The capital city had no commercial air service for more than seven months, until SkyWest started the Dallas-Fort Worth flight at the same time the airport's new $18.5 million, publicly funded terminal at 4020 Airport Parkway opened in early November 2018.
Sunday's announcement also will ensure a TSA presence remains at the airport. Other towns have found that once TSA leaves, it takes a while to bring them back.
“While worldwide air service hasn’t returned to its pre-virus glory days, people are returning,” Barth said. “Airports and air carriers are going to great lengths to keep things clean and safe. I invite everyone in the region to come back and enjoy wonderful flying from Cheyenne.”
Mayor Marian Orr said she was exited to hear the news Sunday morning.
"We are pleased to reestablish these flights to Denver, especially now as we are seeing positive growth in our economy," Orr said via email. "Just last week, I met with entrepreneurs considering Cheyenne as their ideal place to locate. However, they were surprised they had to rent a car and drive from DIA.
"Our world is constantly changing, and the less time people need to spend in airport security lines is one of several factors, including free parking and no interstate toll fees, that makes our airport an attractive option. As the airline market rebounds and readjusts their own business models, this partnership with United and SkyWest is welcomed and positive news for Cheyenne."
Flights are currently available for online reservation at united.com, with the initial lowest price of $83 round trip for basic economy or $93 for economy.