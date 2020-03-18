CHEYENNE – A single-vehicle fatal crash occurred at 1:36 a.m. Tuesday near mile marker 361 on Interstate 80 involving a 2019 Volvo commercial truck, according to a Wyoming Highway Patrol news release.
Christopher L. Martinez, 30, of Elk Grove, California, was driving the truck and died at the crash scene. Martinez failed to properly follow a slight curve to the right when the truck drifted to the left and hit a concrete bridge support in the road median.
Driver fatigue is being investigated as a contributing crash factor, and it's unknown whether Martinez was wearing his seat belt.
This marks the 13th death on Wyoming’s roadways in 2020, compared to 31 at this point in 2019, 15 in 2018 and 19 in 2017.