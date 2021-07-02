CHEYENNE – Laramie County’s budget for fiscal year 2022 – which was approved by the Board of Commissioners last week – falls in line with a history of conservative spending at the county, while dealing with a 14% drop in property tax collections due to the decline in oil and gas activity, which is the county’s largest source of revenue.
Even with the drop, county leaders voiced their approval for the budget and how it sets up Laramie County for the future.
“Laramie County takes a conservative approach to budgeting and is committed to wise stewardship of public funds,” Laramie County Clerk Debra Lee said during the county’s budget hearing last week. "This approach was put to the test last year, as we prepared a budget that would see us through the uncertainty of the COVID 19 pandemic.
“This budget reflects the spirit with which we responded to the challenges of last year, and with which we will deal with the challenges ahead. It ensures Laramie County has the flexibility to address sudden changes, and encourage innovation to meet the needs of a growing population, and demand for services.”
The total budget this year sits at $184.1 million. And while that is a significant increase from last year’s $136.7 million budget approved toward the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, it also includes pandemic relief funding and an increase in reserve levels.
According to Laramie County Finance Director Stanley Walker, about $40 million of that $47 million increase stems from two places: the $19.3 million the county received from the American Rescue Plan and decisions made during the last fiscal year. When approving the budget last year, the commission anticipated a significant decline in sales tax revenue, as well as an increase in expenditures as they responded to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The county also finished repaying itself for the 2017 Spot Tax construction projects, which ended up saving money that would’ve gone toward interest had the county bonded it out.
“What we found was our revenue sources stayed fairly constant; we did not see the significant drop that we had budgeted for. So as those revenues came in much higher than we predicted, that excess collection ended up being put into the reserves,” Walker said. “That bumped our reserves quite a bit.”
As Commission Chairman Gunnar Malm pointed out, the county was only able to decrease its spending with the help of county employees and department leaders – who found ways to cut 20% from their operational budgets, bracing for pandemic declines.
The county did not lay off any staff during the pandemic, and Commissioner Troy Thompson said they are able to meet that same goal this year, thanks to the hard work of the county’s finance and county clerk staff.
“Last year, and to a very big extent this year, our conversation was about preserving jobs,” Thompson said. “That was our entire goal through the pandemic, and again, our goal moving into this next fiscal year.”
The budgetary path forward for the county will not be all sunshine and rainbows, however, as they deal with declines in revenue from the oil and gas industry – at a local level through property tax revenue and at a statewide level, which will affect programs residents rely on.
For this year, Laramie County’s property valuations will drop from $2.2 billion to $1.9 million, which will translate to a decrease in the county’s largest general fund revenue source. Even so, the commissioners voiced some hope that the industry might bounce back a bit later this year.
Regardless of the decline in one of the state’s most important industries, Malm said the county’s high level of reserve will set them up to fill in any state gaps and continue serving residents in years to come.
“I truly believe that the planning that's been done in last year's budget and this year's budget, along with a strategy of diversification that this community has taken for the last number of years in terms of revenue streams, will set us up for a very bright future,” Malm said.