CHEYENNE – After decades of requiring Concentrated Animal Feeding Operations to get approval from landowners within a three-mile radius, the Laramie County Board of Commissioners voted Tuesday to ease the requirement.
Now, any CAFO that wants to locate in Laramie County will require approval from neighbors within a one-mile radius, which aligns with state statute. The commissioners will also utilize an Odor Footprint Tool from the University of Nebraska in determining setback distances.
If the tool finds the CAFO’s effects will stretch farther than a mile, they will be required to get approval from all affected neighbors in that range.
Though the Odor Footprint Tool isn’t perfect, and is based on weather data from Alliance, Nebraska, the commissioners said it gives them a path forward after months of discussions. The Odor Footprint Tool “provides objective, science-based information of the risk-based impact of odors generated by livestock facilities,” according to a university report.
“I don’t think it’s perfect by a long shot, but it gives us a much more rational basis to make decisions than anything we’ve had,” Commissioner Buck Holmes said.
Decades ago, the county regulation was changed when a swine CAFO was attempting to locate in Laramie County. The commissioners have taken issue with the fact that the three-mile radius was chosen arbitrarily, based more on the swine operation than scientific data.
The current change in regulation was requested by officials from South Dakota-based Equine Elite as they were looking to bring a wild horse facility to eastern Laramie County.
The company attempted to get approval from neighbors, but due to concerns about air and water quality and decreased property values, neighbors within the three-mile radius did not agree to the plan. That’s when Equine Elite turned to the county commissioners.
After months of providing input, resident Ron Butler asked the commissioners to disapprove of the regulation again Tuesday, presenting a petition signed by more than 100 area residents. He said the proposed regulations don’t go far enough to protect air and water quality, and cited a number of concerns about the tool, including lack of species-specific data and the acceptable odor annoyance levels.
“(The regulation) has remained unassailed for over 30 years, and has served to protect the citizens of the county from the effects of industrial scale concentrated animal feeding operations, while maintaining amicable relations among neighbors,” Butler said. “This provides no recourse or protection for citizens near these facilities.”
However, the commissioners were also concerned that the current regulations have effectively outlawed CAFOs in Laramie County. While the county technically allows those operations, the regulations make it incredibly difficult.
“I think that it’s unduly burdensome for any business to have to look and get 100% compliance within three miles of their borders,” Commission Chairman Gunnar Malm said.
Malm also noted that while this change was brought forward by Equine Elite, the commissioners have been looking at the entire issue and how it affects all CAFOs.
The commissioners unanimously approved the regulation change.
Polling places for 2020 elections
Laramie County Clerk Debra Lee presented the list of proposed polling places for this year’s elections to the commissioners Tuesday. On May 1, the Secretary of State’s office advised county clerks they should prepare for an election if the state of emergency still stands, requiring that they consolidate to no more than seven polling places.
In the proposal, Lee said Romero Park, Storey Gym, the Kiwanis Community House, Laramie County Community College, the Event Center at Archer and Pine Bluffs Community Center will remain polling places this year.
A new polling place will be added at North Christian Church, and the previous polling locations at First Congregational Church, Alliance Church, Cheyenne Berean Church, North Yellowstone Baptist Church, Gilchrist Elementary, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1881 and the Burns Plex will be combined.
“We had to look at how to best ensure the safety and health of Wyoming voters, election judges and staff during the COVID-19 pandemic, while at the same time enabling citizens to exercise their right to vote,” Lee said.
With the new election equipment, the clerk’s office had to ensure that the polling places were suited to handle the technology and that they’d have adequate staff to perform routine sanitization.
“The consolidation of vote centers enables us to concentrate our resources to provide a safe environment for the conduct of elections and the resources we need to serve and assist voters,” Lee said.
Laramie County Fair Board changes
The commissioners also ratified two agreements and one resolution related to the Laramie County Fair Board. The two agreements outline the fair board’s role in planning and executing the fair, as well as the usage of the space at Archer.
The resolution that was passed stated that the fair board would no longer use the Woodhouse Roden Nethercott law firm for legal representation. The firm represented the fair board in their case against the Laramie County Board of Commissioners, in which the Wyoming Supreme Court ruled the commissioners had no authority to disband the fair board.
After the decision was released, the commissioners extended the number of board members from five to seven and appointed four commissioners to serve on the board. At the fair board meeting last month, when they discussed these items, Commissioner Troy Thompson was appointed chairman of the fair board, Commissioner Linda Health was appointed the secretary and Cody Nusbaum was appointed treasurer.