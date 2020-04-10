CHEYENNE – Shifting business operations in the wake of coronavirus can take its toll on employees, which is what the Laramie County Board of Commissioners found from talking to staff in the county offices.
At its Tuesday meeting, the commissioners approved two additional county holidays, giving county employees today and Monday as two extra paid days off. The measure was unanimously approved.
Commissioner Troy Thompson said through everything that’s going on, the county’s employees have been “phenomenal.”
“In light of that, and in light of the way the world is as we know it, and the challenges and the anxiety that goes with it nowadays, we see this as an opportunity to kind of give a little bit of a bonus to our employees,” Thompson said.
The offices that will be closed are motor vehicle titles, recording, elections, marriages and administration. On Tuesday, the offices will reopen, still maintaining the precautions to help mitigate the spread of coronavirus.
The resolution passed by commissioners states that the idea to close was made “in consideration of the tireless and exhausting service provided by Laramie County employees as we adapt to the realities of life and work during a pandemic.”
Commissioner Linda Heath said as they gauged the sentiment of department heads and county employees, it was clear that everyone was in need of a “mental health day.” And with the Easter holiday this weekend, the timing was perfect for providing extra time off.
“Our lives are so much different right now than what they were a year ago when we look at the Easter holiday and how we traditionally celebrate it,” Heath said. “But being able to provide a time for our employees to actually take a break from what’s going on and spend some time with their families ... I think it’s a really good idea for our employees, and I thank them for all of the work that they have been doing.”
To that, Commissioner Buck Holmes said, “All I can say is ditto.”
Commission Chairman Gunnar Malm thanked the county treasurer for bringing the idea forward and thanked the county employees for the work they do.
“I’ve always stated that I think in Laramie County the greatest asset is its people and its employees here in the county,” Malm said. “And I think that this is just a little something that we can do to give back to those employees who have certainly put on a brave face and continue to offer the services that we are mandated to offer, and keep this county running in spite of all of the obstacles and hurdles that the current situation puts us in.”