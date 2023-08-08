Gillette News Record
GILLETTE — The Campbell County commissioners are standing behind the Campbell County Public Library Board in light of the latter’s decision to fire Terri Lesley from her position as library director.
In the aftermath of Lesley’s firing, some of the commissioners were criticized because they appointed the library board members who voted to fire Lesley last week.
“I am not embarrassed by any of the library board members that I have chosen to appoint,” said Commissioner Del Shelstad at a commission meeting Tuesday morning. “I didn’t appoint them to carry my agenda.”
Commission Chair Colleen Faber said Montana recently cut ties with the American Library Association, and she urged Gov. Mark Gordon to do the same.
During interviews with library board applicants, Shelstad asked each applicant what they thought about the ALA.
“I wanted to know where they stood on their subject. That’s not me pushing my agenda. I think the ALA is a terrible organization, I do,” he said Tuesday.
Faber said there’s a culture war going on right now, and “it’s necessary to defend what’s objectively true.”
“If you don’t think that there’s a war on child porn, go see the movie ‘The Sound of Freedom,’” Knutson said.
The movie, which has made more than $150 million at the box office, is about a federal agent rescuing children from sex traffickers.
“Everyone in the world needs to see this movie, and then I think you’d have a different position on the library,” Knutson said.
Faber said the “innocence of our children” has been politicized.
“People say, ‘Times have changed.’ But should they change? Should the innocence of a child for things that are sexually explicit change? I don’t believe so,” she said.
The library weeds out about 17,000 books every year. Faber said there had never been any outcry about the weeding process before.
Every year, books are weeded out of the collection to make room for new books. Historically, books are removed if they’re damaged or have out-of-date information, or if there are extra copies that aren’t being checked out.
“The weeding process has never been above board, as far as I’m concerned,” Shelstad said, referring to when he and Faber went to the recycling center, where the weeded books were taken, and saw “very few books” that were damaged.
“We couldn’t get to the bottom of it,” he said.
He said the library issue is “so divided, you can’t represent the entire community.”
“There’s no middle ground. So we have to say, I’m going to represent the majority that voted me in,” he said. “I got two-thirds of the vote when I went for re-election. So I think that’s a supermajority actually, technically.”
Several residents thanked the commissioners for making these board appointments.
Ed Sisti said Lesley was “blatant” in her subordination and disrespect, and that “it truly was, after much patience in our community, time for her to go.”
Gail Cruse said there’s “something very evil and wicked” any time an “ideology is slavishly adhered to,” citing the Soviet Union and China as examples. In the case of the library, she said, the ideology is the “hypersexualization of children.”
Mark Junek said the book challenge process was “a farce,” while Priscilla Hixson called it “an exercise in futility.”
“I stopped wasting my time,” she said. “It involved filling out forms, and meeting with library staff, all of which went nowhere.”
Hixson said she has read a dozen books from the teen section that have objectionable content, and she’s been spreading the word to others.
“I have some excerpts from these books I carry at all times in my purse,” Hixson said. “If the subject comes up, I whip them out and give them out.”
Justine Schuff said while she wouldn’t allow her kids to read some of the books in question, “the government shouldn’t tell me how to parent.” She added that Lesley is “an irreplaceable resource,” and that her only fault was that “she’s not a mind reader.”
And Sheri England criticized the commission, claiming it “handpicked the library board members to follow your agenda.”
“Freedom is about choices, and you and the library are taking away my choice,” she said. “You’re crossing the line from elected leadership to dictatorship.”
