CHEYENNE – An additional $1.9 million in Wyoming CARES Act funding for local nonprofits has come down the pipeline through Gov. Mark Gordon’s Community Charitable Relief Program, and the Laramie County Board of Commissioners is working to ensure local nonprofits in need get as much help as is available to them.
With the application deadline being extended to Feb. 1 thanks to President Donald Trump’s signature on the new stimulus bill, the commissioners laid out more details on these CARES Act grants again at a Tuesday morning meeting, marking their third meeting on this specific program since Dec. 23.
While the program was originally pitched for any nonprofit that lost funding, including lost revenue from fundraising, the commissioners clarified Monday that eligible nonprofits must have provided services or funding related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Still, Commissioner Troy Thompson said they’ve received $618,000 in grant applications thus far and encouraged anyone who may be eligible to apply.
“Please apply, even if you think you’re questionable. Let’s see what we can do and see if we can make it fit,” Thompson said, adding that nonprofits should really pitch the commissioners why they fall under the necessary definitions.
The time frame for this program was rushed originally, as the funds would have expired at the end of 2020 without Trump’s signature on the new stimulus bill. But the extended deadline gives both the commissioners and nonprofits more time to submit well-rounded applications to the state. While a number of reimbursements are available with Gordon’s program, they all stem from the same application, which is available for nonprofits at laramiecounty.com.
Having the time to look more closely at the programs available, the commissioners laid out information Monday that wasn’t mentioned previously – including that churches are eligible for funds if they’ve provided free community services throughout the pandemic, and that all organizations must have provided direct services, which leaves out organizations like United Way.
In that scenario, Commission Chairman Gunnar Malm said, “My suggestion would be to really work with those organizations that you normally would pass that income to, and make sure that they’re all applying to get that lost revenue that you weren’t able to give them to complete those services.”
Additionally, nonprofits headquartered in Laramie County that do work throughout the state must apply for lost funding in each county they do business in. So, for organizations like Climb Wyoming, the work completed only in Laramie County will be reimbursed by the Laramie County commissioners.
Under the Community Charitable Relief Program, agencies can apply for reimbursement for money they spent: providing services to residents impacted by COVID-19 at no cost, including food, child care and mental health services; providing direct payments to residents for basic needs like utility or rent costs; and covering the operational costs of providing services in a COVID-19-safe manner.
Also, thanks to the new stimulus bill, agencies can also submit their yearly total in lost donations for reimbursement. Instead of applying for specific fundraisers that were canceled, the nonprofits can submit their losses from March 19 to Dec. 30 compared to the same time last year. So if an agency raised $100,000 last year and $80,000 this year, it would be eligible to apply for the $20,000 difference.
With so many moving parts, Laramie County Grants Manager Sandra Newland said anyone with application questions can email her for help at snewland@laramiecounty.com.
“We want to get this money out; we want to be as free with this as we possibly can,” Thompson said. “So if there’s any questions, call us, or if you want to submit something additional to show how you fit within that definition, please, please do. We’ll look at anything and everything.”