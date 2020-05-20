CHEYENNE – The Laramie County Board of Commissioners has reached a settlement agreement related to the 2015 suicide of a man in the Laramie County jail.
Hunter Lee Johnson, 19, was arrested on suspicion of interference with a peace officer, breach of police and being a minor under the influence of alcohol. Officers found him unresponsive in his jail cell on Dec. 22, 2015, and he was taken to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center, where he died Dec. 27, 2015.
The commissioners approved the agreement for $170,000 and court costs between Brenda and David Lee Johnson as the estate representatives for Hunter Lee Johnson. The action was brought against Laramie County Sheriff’s Department officials and the commissioners.
The State of Wyoming State Self Insurance Program will pay $30,000 of the claim, the Wyoming Association of Risk Management will pay $25,000 of the claim and CNA Insurance will pay $115,000 of the claim.
The agreement also states the defendants in the case aren’t admitting any liability, and the plaintiffs agree to release the defendants from any “claims, demands, liabilities, actions and cause of action” regarding Hunter Johnson’s death.
Laramie County Attorney Mark Voss didn’t return calls requesting comment, and neither did attorneys for Brenda and David Lee Johnson.
Hunter Johnson was arrested around 3 a.m. Dec. 19, 2015, at Walmart when officers responded to a reported intoxicated person at the store. When officers approached Johnson, he reportedly said “this isn’t going to go well for me,” according to previous reporting.
Johnson allegedly resisted officers, and he was thrown to the ground twice as officers tried to control him. When he was in the patrol car, Johnson started banging his head against the window, according to previous reporting. He was then taken out of the car and taken to the Laramie County jail via ambulance “to prevent him from injuring himself.”