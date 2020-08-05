CHEYENNE – According to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center’s community health assessment, substance abuse and suicide are two of the most significant health issues in Laramie County. But with the help of a nearly $1 million grant from the Wyoming Department of Health, CRMC and the Laramie County Board of Commissioners are hoping to address the root of the problems.
The commissioners approved three grants from CRMC at their Tuesday meeting to provide suicide prevention resources to county employees and the Laramie County Coroner’s office, as well as overtime for the Laramie County Sheriff’s Department to address substance abuse issues in the community.
With the $6,090 grant to Laramie County’s Risk Management Department, more than 400 county employees will benefit from bolstered mental health resources.
“This is an attempt to help people when they need it,” Commissioner Buck Holmes said.
Originally, the $900,492 grant was awarded to Laramie County, which then sub-granted the funds to CRMC’s Wyoming Institute of Population Health in 2019; local groups across the county then applied for the grants from CRMC.
The county’s Risk Management Department will use its approved funding to provide additional training and support for employees and to participate in National Suicide Awareness Month.
Question, Persuade and Refer Training, a method of suicide prevention, will be available for any interested county employees, and the mental health services already offered through Mines and Associates will be expanded. Additional educational resources will also be provided, and the county will participate in events like a physical activity challenge to promote practices that encourage good mental health.
Although the county hasn’t seen any significant problems with mental health issues in its employees, Holmes said, “You just never know.”
The second grant, which awarded $5,000 to the Laramie County Coroner’s office, will allow Coroner Rebecca Reid to continue offering support to those dealing with the suicide of a loved one. When they respond to those calls, the office provides resources and information to family and friends.
The coroner’s response is so vital because a person’s risk of suicide increases significantly after they’ve lost a loved one in the same manner.
Commissioner Linda Heath vocalized the importance of these support materials, sharing the story of a family friend who is grieving the loss of a loved one to suicide. Even though the person’s family lives across the country, Reid and her staff still sent the family resources to help deal with the grief.
“(Reid’s) willingness and commitment to suicide prevention is remarkable,” Heath said.
The largest awardee from this round of grants is the Laramie County Sheriff’s Department, which will receive $30,000 over the course of two years. The funding will pay for overtime enforcement activities related to substance abuse, including alcoholism, drug use and youth tobacco consumption.
As part of the grant agreement, the Sheriff’s Department will work to enhance enforcement of tobacco laws among the youth and refer youth offenders to the Wyoming Quit Tobacco Program. They’ll also keep data from the patrols to seek out which areas have the most issues and implement directed patrols in areas of high drug use.
Laramie County Grants Manager Sandra Newland said instead of punitive law enforcement, the goal is figuring out “What kind of resources do we have to get them out of this pattern?”