CHEYENNE – A new odor footprint tool used in determining Concentrated Animal Feeding Operation regulations will be up for discussion at the Laramie County Board of Commission meeting Tuesday.
The potential use of the tool is part of a larger conversation about CAFOs in Laramie County. Currently, the commissioners are considering changing CAFO regulations to match the state’s because South Dakota-based Equine Elite wants to bring a wild horse facility into the county.
“This has been a highly contested issue that we’ve been dealing with since last October or November, and I really want to make sure the public is aware of what we’re looking at,” County Commissioner Linda Heath said.
Currently in Laramie County, any proposed CAFO is required to get approval from all neighbors within 3 miles of the proposed site. The county’s change in regulation would lower that distance to 1 mile.
Equine Elite initially asked the surrounding neighbors for approval. But due to concerns about water supply, air and water quality, and potential effects on property value, residents within the 3-mile radius did not approve the project.
That’s when Equine Elite turned to the county commissioners and asked for a change in regulation, which would align Laramie County’s CAFO rules with that of the state. In Wyoming, such operations only require approval from neighbors within 1 mile of the site. The requirement was increased years ago in Laramie County when a swine CAFO was proposed.
In order to make a more well-rounded decision, the commissioners explored academic research and found odor detection tools from universities across the country. They decided to explore the University of Nebraska’s model due to the states’ similarities.
According to a university report, the odor footprint tool “provides objective, science-based information of the risk-based impact of odors generated by livestock facilities.”
It measures the reach of “annoying odors,” which negatively influence behavior and would make one or two people in a large group want to change what they were doing to avoid the smell.
CAFOs allow for specialization and large production operations, but perhaps the biggest issue with CAFOs is the amount of waste they produce.
The waste is often used as fertilizer or kept in storage or containment units, and according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, these practices can affect groundwater and surface water by runoff or leaks from the containment units.
Another common complaint about CAFOs is the smell.
Ron Butler, who owns property near the proposed site, submitted a public comment to the commission, saying that only using the odor footprint tool to make a decision isn’t enough.
“The odor footprint tool only addresses odor,” Butler wrote. “It does not address water concerns; it does not address health concerns; it does not address disease carrying pathogens and vectors.”
A public hearing on the tool will be held at a meeting Tuesday, and the commissioners are scheduled to make the final decision on the tool at its meeting April 7.