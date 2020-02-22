CHEYENNE – Despite opposition from the two main railroad companies in Wyoming, a renewed effort to require two-person crews for trains on all major railroads in Wyoming won approval in a House committee meeting Thursday night.
By a 7-2 vote, members of the House Transportation, Highways and Military Affairs Committee approved House Bill 79. The bill, similar to a proposal voted down in the Senate last year, would require at least two crew members on all trains on Class 1 railroads, which run through nearly every part of the state but the northwest region.
Its sponsor, Rep. Stan Blake, D-Green River, said states have the right to decide railroad safety through the Federal Railroad Safety Act, noting seven states already have similar regulations on the books. Blake, a railroad employee himself, said the main priority with HB 79 is safety.
“A lot of railroad crashes are due to human error, no doubt,” Blake said. “Human error, bad tracks or bad equipment, (but) no doubt about it, human error is in the factor.”
Under the bill, if the two-man crew size was violated, there would be financial penalties that increase with repeat offenses – from up to $1,000 for the first violation to $10,000 for a third. Blake said it would be the county attorney’s responsibility to bring charges if a violation occurs.
Representatives from the two companies that operate those railroads in Wyoming – Union Pacific Railroad and Burlington Northern Santa Fe – spoke against the proposal, pointing to data that shows two-man crews are no safer than one-man crews. They argued the state law, while in line with current crew standards, could restrict the companies from using potential new technologies that could further reduce crew necessities.
Matt Jones, a lobbyist for BNSF, emphasized his company was not asking its employees to strictly operate with one-man crews.
“What we’re most concerned about with House Bill 79 is it would take away the tried and true method of negotiating with the unions on where changes in work rules are appropriate,” Jones said.
Nathan Anderson, a representative for Union Pacific, raised similar concerns about the bill’s effect on labor negotiations. He also noted the number of dangerous train incidents has decreased in recent decades, despite crew sizes gradually dropping over the same period.
“What we’re here to ask you to consider is whether the role of the state is to allow technology, innovation, collective bargaining and discussion to put the right assets and personnel in the right places ... or whether the state should come in and mandate how we do that today, based on technology today,” Anderson said.
Yet for many workers in the railroad industry, including a former lawmaker, who testified to the committee, a two-man crew requirement was the best way to ensure workers’ safety moving forward.
Lee Filer, a Union Pacific railroad engineer and a former member of the House of Representatives, acknowledged things have gotten safer over time, but argued “that is because of the initiative of two people on that train.”
“This is not an issue of collective bargaining,” Filer said. “This is a simple matter of public safety.”
Charles Randolph, a BNSF dispatcher for 37 years, said he “absolutely” had experiences when it would’ve been dangerous for his trains to be operating with just one operator. As an example, he mentioned the possibility of a train getting stuck in downtown Fort Collins, Colorado, and the difficult situation it could leave a single worker in.
“(The train) has to have two people,” Randolph said. “The engineer can’t get off that train and go back and find out why his train’s in two. You have to have that conductor go back and do it.”
Despite the testimony from Filer, Randolph and other train workers, the legislation still faces a long road before it can become law, and it was opposed by the Wyoming Business Alliance and the Wyoming Mining Association. Last year, a similar bill passed out of the House before failing in the Senate Travel, Highways and Military Affairs Committee by a 3-2 vote.
HB 79 will now return to the House floor for debate and up to three readings before it could move to the Senate.