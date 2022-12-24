Sen. Landen speaks

Committee co-Chairman Sen. Bill Landen, R-Casper, center, speaks during a meeting of the Joint Transportation, Highways and Military Affairs Committee, beside co-Chairman Rep. Donald Burkhart Jr., R-Rawlins, left, and Sen. Stephan Pappas, R-Cheyenne, right, in the state Capitol earlier this year. Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle

CHEYENNE – Committee chairs in the Wyoming Legislature said they were proud of the bills to come out of the interim, after working through a broad spectrum of issues over the past 10 months.

Nearly 100 bills have already been filed that were sponsored by committees for the 2023 general session, which begins Jan. 10. Lawmakers will spend more than two months addressing legislation such as military leave for state employees, Medicaid expansion, school crosswalks and safety, and the creation of a tavern and entertainment liquor license.

Jasmine Hall is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s state government reporter. She can be reached by email at jhall@wyomingnews.com or by phone at 307-633-3167. Follow her on Twitter @jasminerhphotos and on Instagram @jhrose25.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus