JACKSON – Wyoming’s abortion ban may soon get another hearing from state legislators, though a key player in the review said her committee will not “amend the bill in any way” and may not touch it at all.

“Typically, the Health and Labor Committee addresses these topics,” said Sen. Tara Nethercott, R-Cheyenne, who chairs the Legislature’s Senate Judiciary Committee. “They have the subject matter expertise on this.”

