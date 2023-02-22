Ridge Road near Holland Court

This image of a long-abandoned property along Ridge Road near Holland Court shows where developer Gateway Construction would like to build an apartment complex, if city annexation and zoning goes through to allow it.

 Google Street View/courtesy

CHEYENNE — Plans for an apartment complex in northeast Cheyenne with exercise facilities, a swimming pool and up to 195 housing units are on hold again, following the city’s Public Services Committee meeting Wednesday.

The committee voted unanimously to recommend that the city annex a 10.7-acre property at Ridge Road and Holland Court, which is currently considered a county pocket within city limits. Wendy Volk with #1 Properties in Cheyenne called the site an “eyesore,” and said she would like to see it fixed with paved roads and infrastructure.

Carrie Haderlie is a freelance journalist who covers southeast Wyoming from her home near Saratoga. She has written for the Wyoming Tribune Eagle, Laramie Boomerang, Wyoming Business Report and several other publications for many years, including covering the Wyoming Legislature.

