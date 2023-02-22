...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST
THURSDAY...
...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON
TO 9 AM MST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills
expected. Wind chills as low as 35 degrees below zero. For the
Winter Weather Advisory, snow and blowing snow. Additional snow
accumulations of up to 2 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35
MPH.
* WHERE...Portions of Panhandle Nebraska and southeast Wyoming.
* WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, from 5 PM this afternoon to
9 AM MST Thursday. For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 5 AM
MST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions
could impact the morning and evening commutes. The dangerously
cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as
little as 10 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&
This image of a long-abandoned property along Ridge Road near Holland Court shows where developer Gateway Construction would like to build an apartment complex, if city annexation and zoning goes through to allow it.
CHEYENNE — Plans for an apartment complex in northeast Cheyenne with exercise facilities, a swimming pool and up to 195 housing units are on hold again, following the city’s Public Services Committee meeting Wednesday.
The committee voted unanimously to recommend that the city annex a 10.7-acre property at Ridge Road and Holland Court, which is currently considered a county pocket within city limits. Wendy Volk with #1 Properties in Cheyenne called the site an “eyesore,” and said she would like to see it fixed with paved roads and infrastructure.
Normally, following an annexation vote, the committee will recommend a corresponding zoning designation, but that didn't happen Wednesday. The committee instead will send the annexation recommendation to the City Council meeting Monday night with no corresponding zoning designation, after a zoning change that would allow for high density housing failed in a 2-1 vote.
“It is highly recommended that when a property gets annexed into the city, the governing body give that a zone,” said Seth Lloyd, senior planner for the city.
However, if the present request for an NR-3 zoning designation is denied, there are a couple options, he said. The governing body could amend the request to a different zone district, he said, or the property could remain unzoned. That, Lloyd said, would prevent “any real development from happening, and would create a little bit of an interesting headache for enforcement actions.”
The county pocket is currently zoned A-1. Its annexation fits into the city’s plans to annex and add infrastructure to county pockets within city limits. Gateway Construction requested the zone change to NR-3, which allows for high-density housing. Had city staff not received that request, the city would likely have recommended a zoning change of MR, or “low-density residential,” according to Lloyd.
The City Council will discuss the annexation and rezoning on third reading Monday night. Developer Jason Stephan with Gateway Construction requested the annexation to develop the property with apartments. The land is currently developed with one rural-residential style dwelling, and to allow for multi-family buildings, it would require a zoning change from county A-1 to city NR-3.
For more than an hour Wednesday afternoon, the committee heard from neighbors with concerns over drainage issues, parking, increased traffic and "viewsheds."
“We are asking you to protect the residents of this neighborhood who are living in proximity to the 5908 Ridge Road property against the minority of one man,” Cheyenne resident Elizabeth Staple said before the committee.
Cheyenne resident Charles Marsh asked if instead of an apartment complex, the developer would consider twin homes or another low-density housing option he said would better fit the residential area. Brad Emmons, AVI agent for the applicant, said the NR-3 zoning category was selected for the type of apartments the developer would like to build on site. According to the city’s Plan Cheyenne documents, the area is “urban residential,” and a primary usage in that classification is apartments.
“Within that same section, it talks about how multifamily (housing) should be located within arterial streets. Ridge Road is an arterial street,” Emmons said.
If the city approves a NR-3 zoning designation, and the planned apartment complex moves forward, Stephan said Gateway will put in $800,000 in improvements, but that the company simply "can't make single family (units) work."
"It has been talked about a lot, and I hear a lot, 'Why don't you put single-family there?' There are many, many reasons why it doesn't work. Sewer is too high. We can't put basements in," he said. "No matter how this eventually turns out, it won't be single-family."
Stephan continued that he's “working on concessions” that could alleviate area residents’ concerns, including dropping the units on the west side to two stories, reducing the density by 12 units. He also said that to address parking concerns, Gateway will consider increasing parking spaces from the city-required 1.5 spots per unit to 1.75 spots per unit.
Volk said that in other areas, multi-family housing actually increased neighboring property values.
"If you look at our other multi-family units in the Cheyenne area, they have not detracted from property values," she said. "We are seeing a really positive trend in terms of property values that are near these multi-family units."
Councilor Tom Segrave said he supported the zone change, saying that public safety would improve with sewer and water infrastructure on site.
Councilors Pete Laybourn and Dr. Mark Rinne voted against the zoning designation. Laybourn said he felt the population density in the area would be “fundamentally too high,” and after a motion by Rinne to postpone the zoning failed to get a second, he cast his "no" vote.
Carrie Haderlie is a freelance journalist who covers southeast Wyoming from her home near Saratoga. She has written for the Wyoming Tribune Eagle, Laramie Boomerang, Wyoming Business Report and several other publications for many years, including covering the Wyoming Legislature.