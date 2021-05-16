CHEYENNE – The city of Cheyenne will hold a Committee of the Whole meeting to discuss the fiscal year 2022 proposed budget at 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 19, in City Council Chambers of the Municipal Building, 2101 O’Neil Ave.
The fiscal year 2022 budget will be the only item discussed. Free two-hour parking is available at the nearby George Cox Parking Facility.
Access to the 2022 proposed budget document is available at www.cheyennecity.org/FinancialReports under the Adopted and Proposed Budgets tab.
To protect the wellbeing of our community, the city recommends those who attend to:
• Wear a protective mask inside the Municipal Building
• Maintain 6 feet of social distancing from others when possible
• Consistently wash hands and sanitize
• Stay home if you’re not feeling well
The meeting remains available remotely via Zoom to watch and provide public comment. Zoom links are available on the city’s Electronic Conference Meeting webpage at www.cheyennecity.org/ecm. Video will also be available to watch on the city’s Facebook and YouTube pages in addition to Spectrum local access channel 192.
Residents can also call in to 346-248-7799 using webinar ID 899 0033 5417 and passcode 2958887353.
Public comment through Zoom is accessible with a computer, tablet or smartphone. To be recognized for comment, the public will utilize the “raise hand” feature within the Zoom platform.