CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne City Council will hold a Committee of the Whole meeting remotely at 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 20, to discuss the fiscal year 2021 proposed budget.
The virtual meeting can be accessed online at https://tinyurl.com/cheyennecouncil5-20-20; or call in to 408-418-9388 and use event number 963 479 418 and password COW05202020. A live stream on the city’s Facebook page will also be available for the public.
If you would like to provide public comment, you will need to log on using the Webex link from a computer, tablet or smartphone. To be recognized for comment, the public will utilize the “raise hand” feature within the Webex platform. Additional information and instructions can be found at https://www.cheyennecity.org/DocumentCenter/View/31480/Public-Comment-Instructions.
If you are unable to attend or log in, you may still submit public comment(s) to jmcclelland@cheyennecity.org or by calling 307-638-4349. All questions must be submitted by noon the day of the meeting. Individuals will need to provide their first and last name with a public comment.
Following the initial Committee of the Whole meeting, the fiscal year 2021 proposed budget will then go back to the governing body May 26, on second reading, then to a second Committee of the Whole meeting June 3. The budget ordinance on third and final reading will be considered at the June 8 governing body meeting.