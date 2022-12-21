...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS
MORNING TO 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON...
...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 11 AM
MST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Extremely dangerous and life threatening wind chills
expected. Wind chills as low as 50 to 60 degrees below zero.
Snow squalls are also possible, resulting in brief periods of
heavy snow, strong winds, and limited visibility.
* WHERE...East Platte County and Central Laramie County. Some
cities impacted include but are not limited to Cheyenne and
Wheatland.
* WHEN...Wind Chill Warning from Noon MST today until 11 AM MST
Friday. Winter Weather Advisory from 9 AM MST until 5 PM MST
today for potential snow squalls.
* IMPACTS...Wind chills of this magnitude can cause frostbite in
less than 5 minutes if precautions are not taken. Hypothermia
and death can also occur due to prolonged exposure to the cold.
Livestock interests will be severely impacted. Snow squalls may
result in locally hazardous driving conditions due to snow and
blowing snow. Plan on slick road conditions due to a rapid drop
in temperatures during snowfall.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Avoid outside activities if possible. Dress in multiple, thick
layers. Cover all exposed skin and wear a knit hat and mittens.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&
Weather Alert
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS
MORNING TO 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON...
...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 11 AM
MST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Extremely dangerous and life threatening wind chills
expected. Wind chills as low as 50 to 60 degrees below zero.
Snow squalls are also possible, resulting in brief periods of
heavy snow, strong winds, and limited visibility.
* WHERE...East Platte County and Central Laramie County. Some
cities impacted include but are not limited to Cheyenne and
Wheatland.
* WHEN...Wind Chill Warning from Noon MST today until 11 AM MST
Friday. Winter Weather Advisory from 9 AM MST until 5 PM MST
today for potential snow squalls.
* IMPACTS...Wind chills of this magnitude can cause frostbite in
less than 5 minutes if precautions are not taken. Hypothermia
and death can also occur due to prolonged exposure to the cold.
Livestock interests will be severely impacted. Snow squalls may
result in locally hazardous driving conditions due to snow and
blowing snow. Plan on slick road conditions due to a rapid drop
in temperatures during snowfall.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Avoid outside activities if possible. Dress in multiple, thick
layers. Cover all exposed skin and wear a knit hat and mittens.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&
Weather Alert
...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 MPH with gusts up to 70 MPH expected.
A few gusts may approach 80 MPH due to snow squalls.
* WHERE...Much of southeast Wyoming along and west of Interstate
25. This includes Douglas, Cheyenne, Laramie, Saratoga, Muddy
Gap, and Shirley Basin.
* WHEN...Until 5 PM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected
or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts of
58 mph or more can lead to property damage.
&&
Committee of the Whole meeting to focus on building and fire codes
CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne City Council will hold a Committee of the Whole meeting tonight that will focus on proposed changes to building and fire codes.
The meeting is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. in the Municipal Building’s Council Chambers, 2101 O’Neil Ave.
Information on proposed changes is available on the city’s website, cheyennecity.org, via the building permitting and licensing page under the “2021 Code Adoptions” tab. This link contains all the new 2021 codes available for review and updates.
The meeting is available remotely via Zoom to watch and provide public comment. A Zoom link is available on the city’s Electronic Conference Meeting webpage at cheyennecity.org/ecm. Public comment through Zoom is accessible with a computer, tablet or smartphone. The public will utilize the “raise hand” feature within the Zoom platform to be recognized for comment. Additional information and instructions to participate can be found at bit.ly/3hZ9N7e.
Live streaming will also be available on the city’s Facebook and YouTube pages, and Spectrum local access channel 192.