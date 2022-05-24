CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Legislature's Joint Judiciary Committee on Tuesday voted to draft a bill that, if passed, would increase the criminal penalty for drivers who hit and kill a pedestrian in a crosswalk or school zone.
Rep. Barry Crago, R-Buffalo, specified in a motion to create the draft bill that he intended to keep the state's current misdemeanor vehicular homicide charge, which carries a maximum penalty of one year in a county jail and/or a $2,000 fine.
This increased penalty appeared to refer to the creation of a felony charge related specifically to vehicular homicide in crosswalks and school zones. Crago could not be reached for clarification.
The misdemeanor charge specifies "criminally negligent" behavior. An existing felony charge in the state, aggravated vehicular homicide, specifies "reckless" behavior.
In a recent case in Cheyenne, 39-year-old Kelly Lynn Gaskins was charged with misdemeanor vehicular homicide after she allegedly struck and killed 13-year-old Makaili "Mak" Evans while he was using a crosswalk near McCormick Junior High School. Gaskins pleaded not guilty in March; the case is ongoing.
Mak's mother, Janelle Jones, testified at Tuesday's committee meeting in support of making vehicular homicide a felony. She voiced her belief that putting higher penalties on the law books can deter people from distracted driving.
In response to her son's death in November, Jones created ForMak, a nonprofit that aims to improve crosswalk safety and raise awareness of distracted driving.
Since mid-February, the organization has raised more than $110,000, Jones testified Tuesday. Because of this, combined with grant money, the city will soon be able to start on a crosswalk improvement project planned near McCormick, Jones said.
Another motion for a draft bill would have made any vehicular homicide charge a felony and done away with the state's misdemeanor vehicular homicide charge. This motion, introduced by Rep. Art Washut, R-Casper, failed.
Washut added before the vote that he was unsure whether increasing the penalty for the offense would have an effect unless there was also an emphasis on "enforcement of the negligent underlying kinds of driving behavior" by law enforcement.
"Most people don't know what the penalty is, anyway, and so I don't think it has anywhere near as much deterrent value as we might wish it would," he said. Still, Washut said, "I think that it's not inappropriate to consider a felony level of crime for the taking of a life."
Acknowledging that it was an emotional subject, Rep. Ember Oakley, R-Riverton, cautioned against creating high penalties for accidental crimes. She reiterated Washut's point, saying she's skeptical about the potential for deterrence.
"Most everything we make significant crimes takes intent, takes malice, takes things like that, and it's a different type and kind when we're discussing negligent acts and accidents," she said.
Oakley said she was open to supporting a bill that focused on an increased penalty for crosswalks and school zones. She suggested a potential two-year cap on incarceration.
Washut said he was resistant to making the bill that narrow.
"It seems to me that if I'm the parent and my child is killed by an inattentive driver, it matters not to me whether my child was in a crosswalk, whether my child was riding a bicycle along the street," he said.
Rep. Karlee Provenza, D-Laramie, said she was concerned that such a bill would send the message to families that "that child isn't worth as much because they didn't die in the right place."
During the second day of a two-day meeting in Lander, committee members referenced other states that may have felony vehicular homicide on the books in some form, such as Colorado and Utah, and expressed interest in learning what their laws look like.
For the committee's next interim meeting in September, Sen. Tim French, R-Powell, requested more information on what cities and state agencies are doing to raise awareness of crosswalks and distracted driving to try and prevent these incidents.
There was also some discussion and concern over the maintenance and visibility of crosswalks.