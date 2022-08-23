State Rep. Dan Zwonitzer, R-Cheyenne

State Rep. Dan Zwonitzer, R-Cheyenne, speaks during a House session on redistricting on Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, at the Capitol. Rhianna Gelhart/Wyoming Tribune Eagle

CASPER – A week after one of the most discussed elections in Wyoming’s history, a panel of lawmakers will consider changes to the state’s voting system.

The Legislature’s Joint Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions Committee will discuss a ranked-choice voting system and whether to implement special elections if one of the state’s top elected officials departs.

