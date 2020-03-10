CHEYENNE – Communication is more than just talking and listening – it’s also about sending and receiving messages through attitude, tone of voice and body language. Individuals living with Alzheimer’s or other dementias, may lose the ability to use words, but families can find new ways to connect.
In the United States alone, more than 5.5 million individuals are living with Alzheimer’s, and 16 million are serving as their unpaid caregivers. The disease is a global crisis that impacts numerous families right here in our community. However, no one has to face this disease alone or without information.
Join the Alzheimer’s Association on March 15 to explore how communication changes when someone is living with Alzheimer’s, learn how to interpret the verbal and behavioral communication, and identify strategies to help you connect and communicate at each stage of dementia.
The workshop will be held at the Laramie County Library from 1:30-3 p.m. The program is free and appropriate for the general public. Register by calling the Alzheimer’s Association at 800-272-3900.