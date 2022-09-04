Communities demand long-term solutions once attention fades from school shootings

See Page D5 for more related coverage of mass shootings in the United States.

About this series

The recent spate of tragic shootings — including the massacre of 19 elementary school kids and two teachers in Uvalde, Texas, and the delayed police response — shook the nation’s conscience at the end of the 2021-22 school year.

The debacle has sent school districts, law enforcement agencies and policy makers back to the drawing board over the summer to reexamine and revise security and active shooter plans.

Recent mass shootings have also sparked fresh debates and pushes for gun control, increased security infrastructure, mental health services for students and anti-bullying campaigns as well as calls for more cops and security guards on campuses.

This series examines how communities across the country have been getting ready for the new school year and what students, teachers, staff and parents will see in their returns to classrooms.

"After the bloodshed" is the third installment of this four-part series. Read the stories in print and online at laramieboomerang.com:

Aug. 20: 'A knot in my gut': Safety a concern as new term begins for large, small school districts

Aug. 27: Stress tests: Mental and behavioral health solutions and anti-bullying interventions refocused as anxious students, parents and staff return to schools after recent shootings

Sept. 3: After the bloodshed: Communities endure, demand long-term solutions once media attention, political theater fades from school shootings

Sept. 10: Seeking safety: After high-profile shootings, ensuring security, lessening anxiety, top schools’ lists for new year