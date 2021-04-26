CHEYENNE – Community Action of Laramie County has received a Tech2Connect Grant from the University of Wyoming, Wyoming Center on Aging.
The funds will be used to connect older adults and adults with disabilities in Wyoming with remote social services, health care and to combat social isolation caused by COVID-19.
Specifically, in Laramie County, the funds will be used to purchase equipment to provide to local seniors. Community Action has purchased five tablets and internet services for each tablet. It also has partnered with Volunteers of America, the COMEA House homeless shelter, Cheyenne Housing Authority Senior Programs and the Jonn J. Edmunds Veteran’s Home to distribute the tablets and increase access to Laramie County.
WyCOA has also partnered with the Wyoming Assistive Technology Program to provide training videos to assist older adults in learning about the technology that can ensure they have access to social services, health care and keep them engaged with family and friends.
For more information on these educational videos, visit their website at www.uwyo.edu/wycoa.
Community Action of Laramie County is dedicated to reducing poverty in Laramie County by empowering people to achieve self-sufficiency through education, advocacy, intervention and community partnerships.