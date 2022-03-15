RAWLINS — As life slowly returns to normal for Rawlins and Sinclair residents who spent five days under a boil water advisory, stories of community resilience and cooperation are emerging.
“It was tremendous that everybody came together to accomplish everything,” Michael Lujan, who leads Rawlins Search and Rescue, said of the emergency response.
His team jumped into action when the city experienced a failure to its water supply system March 3. While workers had reduced water pressure to perform repairs on a water supply pipeline, two additional lines broke, causing the city’s tanks to leak.
Some residents were completely without water and all were under a boil water advisory that lasted through Tuesday.
Volunteers from Search and Rescue, Rawlins Fire Department, Williams Field Services, Sinclair Oil Refinery and many others gathered to distribute bottled water and deliver flyers to businesses.
People began going to the Carbon County Fairground Multiplex for water supplies immediately after the crisis started.
In addition to 30 cases of bottled water donated by the Red Cross of Wyoming the first day, Lujan contributed 45 cases from his restaurant, Michael’s Big City Steakhouse. Later on, semi-trailers full of water came from the church of Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and Pepsi.
The city water tanks and reservoirs have continued to fill since staff repaired the line breaks, although residents should expect to continue to limit their usage throughout the weekend. The city would rather continue to be cautious with water consumption than risk another line break, said city spokesperson Mira Miller.
Limited water use means taking short showers, conserving water when washing dishes and doing a maximum of one load of laundry per day per family. Residents can flush their toilets like normal and allow their faucets to drip to keep pipes from freezing. ‘
“This was a first, trying to work and operate on a water emergency,” said Kirsten Holden, general manager of the Hampton Inn. “Things got a little Western, but we pulled together and figured it out.”
Memorial Hospital of Carbon County was able to continue offering full services to its patients through the crisis, thanks to an efficient emergency response team and resources from the community, spokesperson Stephanie Hinkle said.
She said the hospital is almost back to normal.
