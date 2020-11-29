Community celebrates being together at 30th Annual Christmas Parade

Decorated floats drive down Carey Avenue during the 30th Annual Cheyenne Christmas Parade Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, in downtown Cheyenne. Spectators sat along Carey Avenue and Capitol Avenue to watch the 78 floats drive by. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
CHEYENNE – The city’s sense of holiday cheer was in full swing Saturday evening for the Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce’s 30th Annual Christmas Parade, where bundled up folks lined the streets of downtown under the holiday lights.
Participants of all ages in all levels of layers – from full winter attire to jeans and a t-shirt – brought out their folding chairs and blankets to soak in what was perhaps the biggest community event since the coronavirus hit Wyoming in March. A sense of celebration was in the air, with parade goers dancing to music blaring from the floats and the crowd laughing and cheering.
Although this year’s parade had less floats than years prior – partially because of corporate COVID-19 restrictions – a number of folks decided this was the year to get involved. Lincoln Theatre co-owner Jon Jelinek said he’s watched the parade every year, but with the recent opening of the renovated theatre, they decided it was finally time to “be part of the celebration.”
The same was true for Noah Teasley with ATR Landscaping. But even though it was their first year participating, you wouldn’t be able to tell from the float. Teasley said it took a team of five guys five hours to build it, complete with 2,000 Christmas lights, two American flags and a Christmas tree on top.
“We just love giving back to the community, and we thought paying to have a float in the parade would help,” Teasley said.
For him, one of the best parts of the parade is seeing the joy on kids’ faces, and he said they just wanted to be a part of that. Given the COVID-19 closures and the cancellation of Cheyenne Frontier Days, this year’s Christmas Parade carried on with a sense of normalcy, which was welcome by residents and families across downtown.
“We just want to be supportive of our community with everything that’s going on. It’s Christmas time, so we just want to be able to bring back joy in everybody’s lives,” Teasley said.
His son was on elf duty for the parade, passing out candy to eager kiddos along the route. Candy was a fan-favorite for kids watching the parade, but the police and fire sirens never failed to draw their cheers. Another attention grabber was the jumbo-sized airplane covered in green lights, a product of the Wyoming Air National Guard.
Colton Shirley and Travis Mader have been running the Guard’s green plane float since 2010, and they said they’ve seen the giant glowing airplane become a favorite for the crowd, who remembers it year after year.
For them and many others, the parade has been a longstanding tradition. And now that they have kids of their own, Shirley said the Christmas Parade has become even more of a family staple.
Even when they get busy with work and have second thoughts about the parade, Shirley said they just remember, “It’s definitely for the kids.”
Margaret Austin is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s local government reporter. She can be reached at maustin@wyomingnews.com or 307-633-3152. Follow her on Twitter at @MargaretMAustin.