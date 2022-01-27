CHEYENNE – The Laramie County Community Christmas program closed out the 2021 season by achieving a 21-year high in Bar Bucks donations.
Bar Bucks pulled in $49,006, which is $9,500 more than the funds raised in 2019, their next-highest donation year. The Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s Empty Stocking Fund raised $26,875.
Between the funds raised by the Bar Bucks program and the Empty Stocking Fund, Community Christmas raised a total of almost $76,000. That amount means the program is funded into the 2025 season, according to organizer Anthony Janssen.
“It lends to the generosity of the community and I don’t know if you’d see that in other locations,” Janssen said. “I don’t know if you would see that in Colorado or anywhere else, but for our little town to have literally everybody reach down and not just give a $5 bill, but giving $50 and $100 bills when they go to these places.”
The usual suspects sat at the top of the donation list once again, with Pine Bluffs Distillery, American Legion Post #6, Alf’s Pub and Package Liquor and Freedom’s Edge Brewing Co. taking the top spots. These business and organizations are among several others that host special fundraising events throughout the year.
Some of the biggest gains are to be found in proportions. Bars and restaurants that typically yield a lower amount of funds brought in around 200% more than they typically do. Danielmark’s Brewing Co., for example, topped last year’s fundraising total by $300.
The difference between bringing in $100 and $300 amounts to three more $60 meal cards for those in need. When 10 smaller businesses put up those numbers, there’s a lot more help going around than before.
The Bar Bucks program also saw an increase in rural participation this year. The Bunkhouse Bar and Grill sits 15 miles outside of town, but it was the highest grossing restaurant and sixth-highest grossing overall. Even more surprising, due to the population of their communities, is that Mike’s Saloon in Albin and The Knotty Pine Saloon in Pine Bluffs both propelled themselves into the top 10.
Mike’s Saloon raised almost $900 more than last year.
“We’re actually getting to the point where some of those county businesses are beating the heavy-hitters in (Cheyenne),” Janssen said.
The number of rural food card applicants also increased this year.
“Those communities probably got hit harder because they’re the true blue-collar, hardworking people that couldn’t telework,” Janssen said. “So, as we did our advertising campaign, there was more of those people who actually came to us asking for cards.”
Community Christmas ended up handing out 1,220 grocery cards this year, which amounts to a total of $73,200 being placed back into the community’s hands.
Bar Bucks organizer Talitha Heckman has played an instrumental role in growing the program since she took over in 2018. While she and the rest of the team made an effort to visit every location at least three times to check in on progress and help keep them motivated, Heckman sees this record-setting year as a result of the communities’ willingness to support one another.
Bartenders, in particular, are in tune with the goals of the program.
“They get very personable with everybody,” Heckman said. “They know a lot of people’s backstories, so when someone’s struggling – and I think especially right now there’s a lot of struggle – it’s always nice when we go and we hear the bartenders being like, ‘Hey, I heard you talking, this is a good program and you can apply.’”
Getting out to rural areas and spreading the benefits of the Community Christmas program helps facilitate these kind of conversations between businesses and their customers. When businesses feel appreciated and involved with the program, they’re more ready to spread the word to their already loyal patrons.
“Once you explain what something is about, people are more willing to give and step up, and they’ll donate right in front of you,” Heckman said. “Now that we’re just like, ‘We really appreciate you, this is where this money is going,’ it kind of makes them want to participate more.”