Community Christmas 2021

Jack Westphall, left, and Nicholas Johnston check off names on a list while Bryson Stride hands out a food card during the 2021 Laramie County Community Christmas program distribution at American Legion Post 6. Wyoming Tribune Eagle/file

CHEYENNE – There are no significant changes coming to the Laramie County Community Christmas program this holiday season, but there’s a chance that the community’s need will be equal, if not greater than recent years.

After conducting a cost analysis in 2021, the long-running nonprofit holiday meal program increased the value of its grocery cards from $50 to $60 to better accommodate the needs of the community. This year, the cards will remain $60.


