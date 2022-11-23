Jack Westphall, left, and Nicholas Johnston check off names on a list while Bryson Stride hands out a food card during the 2021 Laramie County Community Christmas program distribution at American Legion Post 6. Wyoming Tribune Eagle/file
CHEYENNE – There are no significant changes coming to the Laramie County Community Christmas program this holiday season, but there’s a chance that the community’s need will be equal, if not greater than recent years.
After conducting a cost analysis in 2021, the long-running nonprofit holiday meal program increased the value of its grocery cards from $50 to $60 to better accommodate the needs of the community. This year, the cards will remain $60.
However, Anthony Janssen, Community Christmas organizer, said that residents are facing a different issue entering this holiday season – high food prices caused by inflation.
“That inflation increase has been impacting people that, last year, may or may not have needed it for whatever reason,” Janssen said. “This year, I anticipate that there’s gonna be more of those people in that category that apply.”
It’s still expected that $60 will meet each applicant’s financial needs. Since the program is funded roughly four years in advance, there is some flexibility when it comes to ensuring everyone that needs help gets it.
Janssen said he is also anticipating an increase in need among servicemen and women in various branches of the military, as well as the Wyoming National Guard.
One aspect of the program that Janssen frequently emphasizes is the anonymity of the application process. To reduce any stigma, anyone who feels they need the help can apply by providing a relatively small amount of information required to assess whether they qualify for the assistance. It’s a nonintrusive process, and people from many walks of life take advantage of the opportunity.
When it comes time to distribute the grocery store gift cards, recipients are able to remain in their vehicles in a fast, drive-through process.
In 2018, Community Christmas transitioned to issuing gift cards that allowed those that apply for the program to fund their own grocery shopping needs, rather than receiving pre-assembled meals that might not adhere to their own dietary restrictions or lifestyle needs.
They’re on pace to replicate the distribution numbers from last year.
“We’re still gonna stay right around that number,” Janssen said. “About 1,200 cards this year, for about $73,000 total in value.”
The American Legion Bar Bucks program, a major component of the fundraising process for Community Christmas, seems to have returned to full strength, with 44 participating establishments locked in for this year. Already, the program has shown multiple businesses setting totals that put them on pace to replicate last year’s 21-year record high of $49,006.
Some minor changes come into play with the departure of last year’s Bar Bucks organizer, Talitha Heckman. As a result, Janssen has assumed Heckman’s responsibilities, which involves checking in with businesses as they continue to raise funds through January.
With the surge in businesses, organizers decided to restructure the process. Now, multiple volunteers are responsible for their own set of businesses, as opposed to all 44 locations falling on one person.
“With that many businesses, it’s tough to go visit if you’re just one lone person,” Janssen said. “It’s easier for us. Talitha has done incredible things for us, but as we continue to expand, to try to get more fundraising, it really just became too labor intensive for one or two people.”
The Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s Empty Stocking Fund, which celebrated its 60th anniversary last year, is the other fundraising effort that has helped support Laramie County Community Christmas. Last year, the Empty Stocking Fund raised a total of $26,875.
Originally designed after the Christmas Dinner Fund, created by newspapers during the Great Depression, the Empty Stocking Fund attempts to provide some financial relief for families during the holiday season.
