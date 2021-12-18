CHEYENNE – The Laramie County Community Christmas Program held its annual grocery card distribution event Friday morning, giving out a total of 1,200 gift cards preloaded with $60 to spend at local Safeway and Albertsons stores.
This year, there was a significant spike in the number of people who needed the help.
Typically, organizers see an 80% return rate in card recipients, but after logging the numbers, about 60% of recipients were new to the program. About 5% did not pick them up.
“We basically are hitting a whole new demographic for whatever reason,” said Anthony Janssen, Community Christmas organizer. “Obviously, the pandemic helps some people through stimulus checks and other stuff, but the pandemic hurt other people, and I think that’s what we’re seeing here.”
Volunteers and organizers gathered in the American Legion Post 6 parking lot as cars entered the drive-through format starting at 8 a.m. Distribution was held in two shifts, and the many volunteers – both new and old – weathered the cold in festive attire and United States Air Force uniforms to help those in need.
Curtis Gissendaner, who volunteered for the first time last year, eagerly agreed to help with Community Christmas when Janssen first informed him of the opportunity.
He said he enjoys volunteering in any way that he can.
“I enjoy having seen people smile as they pass, especially being out here, especially with the food cards,” Gissendaner said. “There’s times where people come here and they need that extra pickup. There’s times when they come out, and you can tell that they’ve just been down on their luck.”
This year, the Community Christmas Program upped the value of its cards from $50 to $60 to accommodate for the rising price of goods. The increased value gives families more room to apply the money how they need it.
Card distribution day presents a visual display of just how crucial the program is for those in need. With COVID-19 still affecting people’s everyday lives, from the loss of family members to the loss of jobs, Gissendaner wants people to know that they’re not alone.
“That’s what I what I do this for, that satisfaction of knowing that they can go home and feed not just themselves, but their whole family,” Gissendaner said. “It’s that satisfaction of just making sure that everybody is taken care of for Christmas.”
Community Christmas has been providing its nonprofit services to Laramie County for 75 years now. Dora Jones has been participating as a volunteer since the mid 1970s, and since then, she has only seen the need for the program increase.
Sadly, volunteers and organizers have learned to use the drive-through format as a way to assess whether applicants were lying about their financial situation during their application process. They will check cars that seem suspicious.
But the program emphasizes that difficult situations can arise within all walks of life, and, ultimately, volunteers rarely turn people away.
Jones echoes this principle, as the biggest payoff for her is in the knowledge that they are helping end hunger one person at a time.
“A lot of people always say that some of the people don’t need it, but I feel like that’s up to God, not us,” Jones said. “As long as we can do things like this to help the community is a blessing.”
Both the American Legion Bar Bucks Program and the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s Empty Stocking Fund charities, which raise the funds that make Community Christmas possible, are still underway. The Empty Stocking Fund currently sits at around $15,000 and usually raises more than $20,000 each year.
In addition to the charities, Brian Kozak, who is running for Laramie County Sheriff in the upcoming election, is holding two fundraising events in the coming weeks, with all proceeds going to next year’s Community Christmas program.