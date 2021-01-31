CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne community’s consistent generosity was exemplified once again during this year’s Community Christmas event, as both residents and businesses stepped up to provide meal cards to families in need in the midst of an economy-shaking pandemic.
In total, the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s Empty Stocking Fund raised $23,575, using e-transfers on Venmo for the first time, and the Bar Bucks program raised $31,346, even as bars faced public health orders.
With that, residents in need received a total of 1,200 $50 meal cards to use for a holiday dinner at Albertsons, Safeway or the Pine Bluffs Texas Trail Mart.
“I can only praise this community more and more. In a time when so many people were hurting, we actually raised the third-highest amount ever for (Bar Bucks) in over 20 years,” Community Christmas organizer Tony Janssen said. “They really even dug deeper during this period than they would during a normal year to ensure that this program will survive for the foreseeable future.”
For more than 50 years, Community Christmas has served the Laramie County community, becoming one of the biggest annual fundraisers in the area. Normally, the organizers work to provide as many meal cards as possible for residents in need, but this year, Janssen said they wanted to go a step farther to help meet the demands for food assistance.
So, they donated an additional $10,000 each to St. Joseph’s Food Pantry, Needs Inc. and Family Promise.
“Although it’s only $10,000, the need is immense out there. All three of those public service agencies have made an incredible difference,” Janssen said, noting that they couldn’t wait until the holiday season to help this year, since the needs were so high.
Just like each year prior, Laramie County’s bars stepped up through the Bar Bucks program to help those in need. And while some of the larger bars in town raised less money than last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, some of the county’s smaller bars worked hard to fill in those gaps, according to Bar Bucks coordinator Talitha Heckman.
Last year, the famous-for-fundraising Alf’s Pub came out on top as the overall winner. But this year, Pine Bluffs Distilling took the crown.
“I think that says a lot about our community, with just how involved everybody wants to be and how everybody really does want to have a lending hand right now. I think most people have fallen on hard times, so they have turned to their community,” Heckman said.
And with the coronavirus vaccines rolling out across the country, Heckman looked to the next year with hope that both the big bars and small bars will be able to step up even more.
“I’m looking forward to normalcy (this) year. And just knowing that some of these smaller bars were able to step up more, I think it probably gives them a little bit more (drive) to participate (this) year because they saw how well they could do,” Heckman said.