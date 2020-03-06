CHEYENNE – Every day in Cheyenne, residents “Live the Legend,” stepping up to help their neighbors, and running businesses and nonprofits that improve the community.
A new community-generated campaign called “Live Legendary” hopes to highlight those people who are actively working to improve the city, but who don’t often get the recognition they deserve.
Put together by community stakeholders and two economic development groups in Cheyenne – Visit Cheyenne and Cheyenne LEADS – the campaign had a soft release Thursday night.
“It’s a celebration of our community, and it is a call to action to continue doing what we do on a daily basis,” Visit Cheyenne CEO Domenic Bravo said.
Chad Willett, managing director of West Edge Collective, joined Forward Greater Cheyenne to work on community pride and engagement, and he found community members who were just as passionate about improving Cheyenne as he was.
Channeling that positive energy, the “Live Legendary” campaign was created to “bring to light those people and locations that are legendary in Cheyenne,” Willett said.
The campaign highlights stories of individuals in the community using photos, videos, radio and social media in dynamic ways. The first round of content, which will be rolled out within the next couple of days, features community figures like Angel Maldonado from Presidential Barbershop, Juan Coronado from The Metropolitan, Lexie Garrett from Alexis Drake and Codee Augustin from the Wyoming Wildlife Federation.
The multimedia campaign will last through summer, and Bravo said they hope to continue highlighting more community members next year.
“There’s a full campaign behind it,” Willett said.
Maldonado said he was just thankful to be part of it.
When he moved to Cheyenne, Maldonado took a risk and opened a barbershop, which wasn’t a commonly run business in town. He said he feels like he brought something different to the community and that hopefully the campaign will encourage more people to follow suit.
“I’m just glad I can help with that change,” Maldonado said.
According to Willett, the point of the campaign is to highlight individuals like Maldonado and Coronado, who go to work, making Cheyenne a better place to live, and who don’t always receive the recognition they deserve. Instead of focusing on key figures like elected officials, “Live Legendary” will highlight everyday people who work hard and make a difference.
“Those are the people we want to focus on,” Willett said.
When launched, community members will also be able to donate to organizations and nonprofits in town and sign up for volunteer opportunities to make an impact of their own.
“Everyone, in their own ways, should be living legendary,” Willett said.