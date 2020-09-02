CHEYENNE – The ongoing national conversations about racial inequities is happening in Cheyenne, where about 77% of residents identify as white.
A group of community members are in the middle of an eight-week course designed by JustFaith Ministries, a nonprofit organization that offers programs and resources to sustain members “in their compassionate commitment to build a more just and peaceful world.”
Although the program was created by people who identify with the Christian religion, people of all religious backgrounds – including those who have no religious affiliation – are invited to join. The specific course happening through the end of September in Cheyenne is called “Faith and Racial Equity: Exploring Power and Privilege.”
On Tuesday, about 10 participants – the majority of them white – met at the parish hall at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church to unpack the realities of white privilege.
“We’re here to soften our hearts and realities about what it means we are, whether that’s as white people or people of color,” Ed Boenisch, a white co-facilitator of the group, said at the start of the 90-minute session.
He gave every participant a Heartnut, a nut species with an impossibly hard shell to crack, to symbolize the difficulty of that process.
“We are talking about racism, not from the perspective of what is happening to us as individuals, but as a system that benefits whites and penalizes people of color, and specifically African Americans,” Boenisch said.
More than any other demographic, Black people are grossly overrepresented in the nation’s prison populations – and Wyoming is no exception.
According to the 2010 U.S. Census, Black Wyomingites make up 1% of the total state population, but 4% of the incarcerated population; white people make up 86% of the state’s population, but only 72% of the incarcerated population. At the same time, Black people are significantly underrepresented when it comes to higher education attainment and roles as a judges, lawyers and politicians, among other influential professions.
In an effort to better understand why such disparities exist, members of Tuesday’s group continued their discussion of the popular 2018 book “White Fragility: Why It’s So Hard for White People to Talk About Racism,” written by education professor Robin Di’Angelo. The book addresses issues of systemic racism in all facets of American life, including education, housing and policing. It also challenges white people to consider their complicity in perpetuating structural racism.
“Did anyone find ‘White Fragility’ uncomfortable? There’s some unpleasant things in that book,” Win Ratz, a white participant, asked the group in earnest. “Groups like this are great for that because we’re facing unpleasant feelings. It’s part of letting go. We have to let go of what we were in order to be what we’re not yet.”
Other white participants shared their own self-reflections on feeling uncomfortable around large groups of Black people, the ability to move to mostly white neighborhoods to be in better resourced public schools and feeling generally safe in the presence of police officers.
Carla Gregorio, a retired school principal and co-facilitator of the group, said she selected JustFaith’s systemic racism-focused module after the recent police killings of unarmed Black men, like George Floyd and Jacob Blake, have amplified discussions about race.
“It wasn’t a priority six months ago. The timing was because of what’s happening now. We want to be a part of the solution,” said Gregorio, who shared her own experiences of facing racial discrimination during her tenure with Laramie County School District 1.
In 2016, Gregorio filed a complaint alleging discrimination on the basis of age, sex and nationality. She’s not alone in her criticisms of the school district, which has faced calls from advocates to diversify its nearly all-white leadership and address the culture that a recently released report suggested led to racist bullying at McCormick Junior High.
In recent months, community advocates have also implored the Cheyenne Police Department to address biases in policing.
“It takes a white individual to address white privilege,” Gregorio said. “Me, as a minority, I don’t feel like I can do that. We have to start now. White individuals need to be a part of the solution, because they’re the majority right now. Racism is about power and control.”