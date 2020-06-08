CHEYENNE – When looking at Wyoming’s $1.5 billion revenue shortfall projected over the next two years, Amy Spieker sees no one solution that will get the state out of its financial crisis.
“We're going to have to use everything that we have in our toolbox, including the deep cuts that the governor intimated (last week), the dipping into the reserves and also potentially raising revenue,” Spieker said in an interview. "I think there's not really a way forward without seriously considering and probably acting on all three of those pieces.”
For Spieker, who serves as director of community health and analysis at Cheyenne Regional Medical Center, the state's search for solutions requires diverse perspectives being at the table. That need is part of why the 33-year-old has decided to run as a Democrat in House District 11.
“If we have lots of different voices heard, we see proposals and things come forward to address problems that have been around for a long time that we may never have thought about before,” said Spieker, who also helps coordinate the 60-plus-member Laramie County Community Partnership.
Spieker does not have a primary challenger in the race for House District 11, which includes neighborhoods east of downtown Cheyenne, south of Lincolnway and east of Holliday Park, and areas between Jefferson and Allison roads. In the Nov. 3 general election, Spieker will face incumbent Rep. Jared Olsen, R-Cheyenne, who has filed for reelection.
Beyond the urgency of the state’s budget crisis, Spieker sees other areas of opportunity that could elevate individual livelihoods. While pleased with Wyoming's same-day voter registration policy, she said the state should consider a “motor-voter” policy that signs people up to vote while renewing their driver’s licenses.
Expanding Medicaid to uninsured people whose income is at or below 138% of the federal poverty level, Spieker said, was another example of a community-focused policy she supports.
“We have polls that show the majority of Wyomingites support the expansion of Medicaid, and yet we still haven't seen movement in the Legislature,” Spieker said. "We're 10 years out from the passage of the (Affordable Care Act), and still about 19,000 Wyomingites that could have health insurance don’t."
As she started her career with CRMC, Spieker had always considered politics as a future possibility. But with Wyoming ranking in the bottom five for female representation in state legislatures, the thought eventually struck her: Why not now?
"Ultimately, I kind of decided that it was unacceptable to leave my community without a choice at the moment that represented their values," Spieker said.
Amid both the COVID-19 pandemic and ongoing nationwide protests against police brutality, Spieker noted the importance of "both protests and showing up at the polls to really make some long-lasting change" that addresses root issues.
"Where people live, learn, work and play ... is how people stay healthy, and we really need to be focusing on policies that do that," Spieker said. "I think COVID-19 has just shown where we can work on all of those things – and must."