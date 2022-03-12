CHEYENNE – Members of the community are invited to an event a local pastor is calling the Cheyenne Unity Forum.

Several community leaders will serve as panelists, including Margaret Crespo, superintendent of Laramie County School District 1; Pastor Stephen Latham, president of the Cheyenne NAACP; and Dale Steenbergen, president and CEO of the Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce; as well as other local leaders.

The forum will take place from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, March 18, in room 308 of the LCSD1 Administration Building. Lunch will be available.

"We want to invite anyone in unity (to) stand against harassment (and) intimidation against students and people within our community," said the Rev. Dr. Hilton J. McClendon Sr., the main organizer of the event. McClendon is also a Cheyenne Police Department chaplain and president of United Christian Ministers Alliance of Cheyenne.

The event will be sponsored by Pizza Hut, McClendon said.

For more information, call 406-559-7824.

