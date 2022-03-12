...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.
* WHERE...Central Laramie County including Cheyenne.
* WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 5 PM MST Saturday. Winds
will increase overnight and into the early to midday hours
Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers, with a high risk for blow overs.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong winds paired with a fresh snowpack
could lead to areas of blowing snow and reductions to
visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.
Community invited to Cheyenne Unity Forum next Friday
CHEYENNE – Members of the community are invited to an event a local pastor is calling the Cheyenne Unity Forum.
Several community leaders will serve as panelists, including Margaret Crespo, superintendent of Laramie County School District 1; Pastor Stephen Latham, president of the Cheyenne NAACP; and Dale Steenbergen, president and CEO of the Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce; as well as other local leaders.
The forum will take place from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, March 18, in room 308 of the LCSD1 Administration Building. Lunch will be available.
"We want to invite anyone in unity (to) stand against harassment (and) intimidation against students and people within our community," said the Rev. Dr. Hilton J. McClendon Sr., the main organizer of the event. McClendon is also a Cheyenne Police Department chaplain and president of United Christian Ministers Alliance of Cheyenne.
The event will be sponsored by Pizza Hut, McClendon said.