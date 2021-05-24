CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Metropolitan Planning Organization is hosting a public meeting to gather community input on the future of the Walterscheid Boulevard corridor.
With continued growth and development in south Cheyenne, traffic levels are projected to increase significantly. A study looking at improving Walterscheid Boulevard between Deming Drive and West College Drive is the topic of the meeting, and its primary goal is to provide a conceptual plan for Walterscheid Boulevard that meets the future mobility needs of the residents and businesses along the corridor and throughout South Cheyenne.
The meeting will take place from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 25, at Rossman Elementary School, located at 916 W. College Drive. During the meeting, a presentation and dialogue will take place. The city, county, MPO staff, the design team and community members will present and discuss improvement strategies that will guide the design concept.
While this meeting will be in person, the presentation will be livestreamed via the MPO’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/PlanCheyenne.
Community input is extremely valuable, and the success of the project is largely dependent on community involvement. The Cheyenne community is invited to review, comment, ask questions and stay connected.
Visit the MPO’s website, www.plancheyenne.org, and join the mailing list to stay informed.