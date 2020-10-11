CHEYENNE – The alley between Central and Capitol avenues and 17th Street and Lincolnway already serves as a point of interest for both residents and visitors alike, with its vibrant, multi-story mural featuring a buffalo playing a guitar.
And now, thanks to the design of artist Larisa Dudnikov and the help of the community, the alley will feature another stunning mural depicting the Western way of life that formed Cheyenne into the city it is today.
A number of residents spent their Saturday painting in the lines that Dudnikov sketched out for downtown Cheyenne’s first-ever community paint-by-numbers mural, facilitated by the Downtown Development Authority.
“We’re thrilled to have the piece here and really hope that people feel like they’re a part of the final product,” DDA assistant director Haylee Chenchar said. “It’s cool to get to see everyone come together to create something we can appreciate for a long time to come.”
The wall behind Flipper’s Family Arcade now features boldly painted horse-drawn buggies, cowboys on horses and a steam-engine train, which sit in the foreground of a classic Wyoming landscape.
Many who came to Cheyenne in its early years arrived by horse-drawn carriage, but it was the addition of the Union Pacific Railroad that really put the city on the map. The flocks of people that headed for Cheyenne because of the railroad earned it the nickname of the “Magic City of the Plains.”
Being fascinated with both history and pioneers of their times, Dudnikov wanted to pay tribute to how the city has evolved since its inception with her mural. She brought with her a fresh perspective of Cheyenne and its history, having recently moved from Texas with her daughter.
Dudnikov grew up in Moldova, where she gained the skills and experience to make a career for herself as an artist. Her daughter, 14-year-old Mira Garabajiu, said her mom has always been fascinated with the Western way of life and wanted to see that culture for herself.
After discovering the city of Cheyenne with her daughter, Dudnikov said they fell in love.
“We wanted to find a quiet, friendly place, and we found Cheyenne,” Dudnikov said.
As the mother-daughter duo handed out paint and directed volunteers to their various areas, a variety of residents picked up their paint brushes and got to work.
Emily and Andrew Golden brought along their kids – 8-year-old Emma and 4-year-old Sam, who proudly displayed the sections of the mural they had painted. Emily said they loved seeing murals around town when they previously lived in Laramie, and thought lending a hand would help bring that same vibrancy to their hometown.
“Usually, you avoid going down alleys, but now, you walk by and you see these huge murals,” Andrew said.
Emily added, “It just helps beautify our town.”
While the mural will serve as a great photo-op and an eye-catching art piece in the heart of Cheyenne, it will also serve as inspiration to those who come across it.
As Emma did her part painting some background pieces of the mural, she exclaimed, “Maybe even one day I’ll paint my own Mona Lisa!”