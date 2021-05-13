CHEYENNE – The last year has been hard on the city’s Community Recreation and Events staff. The department faced an 18% cut in the fiscal year 2021 budget and lost 10 full-time positions due to COVID-19 constraints – the most cuts out of any city department.
Staff was left to prioritize the city’s recreation assets and complete what work they could, but, fortunately, the department's proposed 2022 budget will reverse some of last year’s cuts.
“The residual effect from that reduction in labor force was evident and cause for considerable community concern," department Director Teresa Moore said during a work session Thursday. "This budget brings back four of the lost positions, but we are still short six compared to 2019.”
Still, Moore added, “It does not take into account any community growth.”
With that, Moore, Mayor Patrick Collins and the Cheyenne City Council are still having discussions about allocating more money toward Community Recreation and Events staffing before the final 2022 budget is approved in June.
The department is responsible for maintaining, renovating and enhancing 165 facilities and more than 1,000 acres of land in town, from parks to cemeteries to the golf course. So a number of divisions are under the umbrella of Community Recreation and Events, including the Forestry Division, the Aquatics Division, the Parks Division and the Civic Center and Ice and Events Center enterprise funds.
“Our primary objective with this budget was to get back to the department's 2019 budget,” Moore said.
One of the biggest staffing challenges faced by the department last summer was in the Aquatics Division. Pool hours were cut short at the Cheyenne Aquatic Center for lack of lifeguards, but Moore said, if approved, the 2022 budget provides adequate funding for and higher wages for lifeguards and swim instructors.
The $233,000 increase from last year includes $173,000 for the lifeguard line item.
“That is our hope, to get back to some sort of normalcy,” Moore said.
That hope also rings true for the Parks Division, which is responsible for a variety of amenities and property in the city. Some residents complained about the state of the city’s green spaces last year due to the lack of seasonal staff, but the 2022 budget includes a $250,000 increase from 2021.
That will fund two maintenance technicians to service 41 sites across 31 acres of parkland, which haven’t been maintained, mowed, trimmed or fertilized due to cuts. Additionally, residents can expect more lush green spaces, as the irrigation technician cut last year is funded once again in the 2022 budget.
Additionally, $10,000 will be restored to the Forestry Division budget to fund a six-month intern, a part-time employee and four summer seasonal staff to help with planting and caring for new trees. Moore said the division is still short one staff position compared to pre-COVID-19 levels. The Botanic Gardens will also see $17,050 restored from last year’s cuts for seasonal and part-time employees.
“We are going to be able to provide more than we did last year, but we still are not doing everything. ... I know the mayor is working very diligently on trying to rectify that situation,” Moore said.
Civic Center and Ice and Events Enterprise Funds
Both the Cheyenne Civic Center and Ice and Events Center enterprise funds will see slight increases from last year, as tours, events and programming are starting to gear up again with the availability of COVID-19 vaccinations and the downturn in cases.
However, due to the nature of event planning in a pandemic, Moore said the expenses and revenues are just best guesses, and that those numbers may fluctuate depending on how many shows or events take place.
“It’s a back and forth … but this is our best guess,” she said.
The Civic Center Enterprise Fund includes just over $2 million for expenditures, and the Ice and Events Center Fund includes almost $860,000. That funding will help the Civic Center staff carry out the change in business model that Moore said was on an “upward trajectory” until COVID-19 hit, which includes bringing a greater variety of acts and events to attract different types of customers to the venue.
Fortunately for both facilities, the American Rescue Plan will include a significant amount of funding to assist with lost revenue from last year, which City Treasurer Robin Lockman said could be more than $1 million for the Civic Center. Additionally, the amenities qualify under the Shuttered Venue Operator Grant relief program through the Small Business Administration, which will make up for lost revenue during the pandemic.
Moore said the department is in the process of applying for the shuttered venue grant now, so more details will be available in coming weeks.