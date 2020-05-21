CHEYENNE – The city’s Community Recreation and Events Department announced in a news release that it’s reopening various CRE divisions and facilities following statewide health orders and CDC recommendations.
Cheyenne Botanic Gardens reopening June 2
Rules and procedures:
The Grand Conservatory and Paul Smith Children’s Village will be open 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Entrance for visitors to both areas will only be through the Grand Conservatory building.
To accommodate other visitors, guests are asked to limit their visit to one hour.
At the Grand Conservatory, only the first floor will be open to the public, and restrooms will be available on that floor.
There are no drinking fountains available, but water and other beverages are available in the vending machine.
The Paul Smith Children’s Village classroom will be closed. Wading in the water and using public toys will not be available.
The gift shop will reopen in July, and public programs will reconvene in the fall.
Picnic lunches are permitted on the grounds, but visitors are asked to pick up all trash and wipe down tables when leaving.
Kiwanis Community House Offices reopening May 26
Rules and procedures:
Offices will be open for registrations and rental reservations 7:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Cheyenne Ice and Events Center and Miniature Golf Course reopening May 23
Rules and procedures:
The miniature golf course will reopen May 23 from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Mini golf will remain open 11 a.m.- 6 p.m. May 25 for Memorial Day.
The weekly schedule after Memorial Day will be: Closed Monday and Tuesday, open 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday, and 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Guests will be required to make tee times/reservations in advance by calling 433-0024.
Groups will be limited to six or less. If a group has more than six, it will be required to split into two groups.
Cheyenne Aquatics Center’s main/rec pool will open March 26
The center will be available for use Tuesdays and Thursdays through July 1 for lap and fitness swim only. No rec swim.
Rules and procedures:
18 years of age and older only.
8 a.m.-4 p.m.: Maximum 10 patrons on main at one time, maximum seven patrons on rec at one time.
There will be one hour in between swim blocks to allow for people to clear out of the facility and for sanitation.
Patrons will be permitted to use cabanas and locker rooms. The cabanas will be disinfected after each open block of time.
Patrons are encouraged to sanitize the common-touched surfaces after their individual use. Sanitation wipes will be provided.
Patrons will be encouraged to come ready to swim and wear clothes over swim attire when leaving.
Showers will not be available for use. They’ll be made available upon staffing restrictions being lifted and in accordance with local health codes.
Cheyenne Spray Park tentatively opening June 1, weather permitting
Rules and procedures:
A maximum of 25 people at one time.
Time blocks will be: 10 a.m.-noon and 1-3 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday.
The park will be accessed separately using the Spray Park gates to the south of the facility.
Payment will only be accepted in the form of punch cards.
Bathrooms will be available for use during the open times and will be disinfected after each open block of time. Patrons are encouraged to sanitize the common touched surfaces.