CHEYENNE – The Community Recreation and Events Department “Reflections” Photo Contest and Exhibit will be held Sept. 1 through Oct. 3 at the Cheyenne Civic Center, 510 W. 20th St. Public viewing dates will be announced at a later date.
The “Reflections” theme is designed to showcase transformations which take place by looking at one picture while having two sides.
Brochure and entry forms with detailed information may be picked up at the Kiwanis Community House, 4603 Lions Park Drive, or downloaded from www.cheyennerec.org. Registration is going on now until Friday, June 4. Individuals may register from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Kiwanis Community House. Entry fee is $5 per photo; three-entry max. For youth entries, the first photo will be free (limit of 15 free entries in youth division). If a youth participant submits more than one photo, each additional photo will be $5 (max of three photos).
Photo drop-off will be Monday, Aug. 30, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Cheyenne Civic Center.
Photographers may enter in a variety of categories: Youth (12 and under, 13-17), Amateur, Intermediate, Semi-Professional, Professional and Enhanced photography. The contest is limited to the first 150 photos. Awards will be given to first-place winners and Best of Show.
A walkthrough reception will be held Wednesday, Sept. 1 for artists and families from 5:30-7 p.m. at the Cheyenne Civic Center, hosted by the Programs and Facilities Division.
For more information, call 307-637-6423.