CHEYENNE – Cheyenne’s Community Recreation & Events Department is accepting food vendor applications for Superday, which is scheduled to take place Saturday, June 26 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in south Lions Park.
An application form is available on www.cheyennerec.org/superday.
For more information, food vendors should contact Jason Hardy at jhardy@cheyennecity.org or call 307-637-6428.
Please return completed forms to Cheyenne Urban Forestry at 520 W. Eighth Ave., or email them to jhardy@cheyennecity.org by Friday, May 21.
Superday is held in the south portion of Lions Park and will feature youth sports activities, food trucks, fun 5K walk/run, Tour de Prairie, community vendors, kid zone, gasoline alley, grass volleyball tournament, entertainment and much more.