...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 5 PM
MST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph likely.
* WHERE...Central Laramie County.
* WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 5 PM MST Saturday. Winds will
especially increase overnight and into the early to mid-day
hours Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers, with a high risk for blow overs.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong winds paired with a fresh snowpack
could lead to blowing snow and reductions to visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.
&&
1 of 4
University of Wyoming sophomore basketball player Graham Ike lifts Angelus Gehrig, 6, for a dunk during Cheyenne Superday on June 26, 2021, at Lions Park. The Cheyenne City Council had approved a resolution that will earmark all WyoLotto revenue to the Community Recreation and Events Department for the next five years starting July 1, 2021. Wyoming Tribune Eagle/file
Alexis Thiede, 8, runs forward in a water walker ball during Cheyenne Superday Saturday, June 26, 2021, in Lions Park. The Cheyenne Community Recreation and Events Department event, which was canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19, kicks off July as National Parks and Recreation Month. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Andrea Rivero extends her arms and smiles with her daughter Melany Rivero, 5, while taking a ride on the ballistic swing during Cheyenne Superday Saturday, June 26, 2021, at Lions Park. The annual Cheyenne Community Recreation & Events department hosted Superday, which was canceled 2021 due to COVID-19, kicks off July as National Parks and Recreation Month. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Justin Morris lifts 11-month-old Kaden Morris toward a floating cloud of bubbles during Cheyenne Superday Saturday, June 26, 2021, in Lions Park. The Cheyenne Community Recreation and Events Department event, which was canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19, kicks off July as National Parks and Recreation Month. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
University of Wyoming sophomore basketball player Graham Ike lifts Angelus Gehrig, 6, for a dunk during Cheyenne Superday on June 26, 2021, at Lions Park. The Cheyenne City Council had approved a resolution that will earmark all WyoLotto revenue to the Community Recreation and Events Department for the next five years starting July 1, 2021. Wyoming Tribune Eagle/file
Alexis Thiede, 8, runs forward in a water walker ball during Cheyenne Superday Saturday, June 26, 2021, in Lions Park. The Cheyenne Community Recreation and Events Department event, which was canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19, kicks off July as National Parks and Recreation Month. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Andrea Rivero extends her arms and smiles with her daughter Melany Rivero, 5, while taking a ride on the ballistic swing during Cheyenne Superday Saturday, June 26, 2021, at Lions Park. The annual Cheyenne Community Recreation & Events department hosted Superday, which was canceled 2021 due to COVID-19, kicks off July as National Parks and Recreation Month. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Justin Morris lifts 11-month-old Kaden Morris toward a floating cloud of bubbles during Cheyenne Superday Saturday, June 26, 2021, in Lions Park. The Cheyenne Community Recreation and Events Department event, which was canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19, kicks off July as National Parks and Recreation Month. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle