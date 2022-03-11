CHEYENNE – Cheyenne's recreation department is seeking expressions of interest to participate in Superday 2022.

The annual event, to be held June 25 this year, is to "kick off July as National Parks and Recreation Month," according to Cheyenne’s Community Recreation and Events Department.

CRE "is accepting registration forms for food vendors, community vendors, tournaments and activities during Superday 2022," it announced Friday.

Superday 2022 will be held in south Lions Park on June 25 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. This will "highlight the Botanic Gardens, Urban Forestry and space for sports activities."

Application links are online at www.CheyenneRec.org/Superday.

The Superday schedule and details will be posted on the CRE Facebook page.

For more information, contact Lauren Boothe at lboothe@cheyennecity.org or 307-757-7166. 

