CHEYENNE — A long-awaited celebration for the past three recipients of the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s Community Spirit Award took place Wednesday afternoon inside the Cheyenne Frontier Days Old West Museum. Supporters gathered to honor the award winners for their dedication to Cheyenne in the first public ceremony since the COVID-19 pandemic began. The museum buzzed with community members shaking hands, sharing a sweet treat together and voicing their gratitude for the decades of service provided by Harvey Deselms, Ron Jeffrey and Dixie Roberts. Thanks to Deselms, recipients were also presented with their own bronze sculpture of Col. Edward Archibald Slack, who was a former newspaper editor and instrumental in creating Cheyenne Frontier Days. He remained a motivating force and constant promoter of the rodeo, along with the volunteers who have dedicated their time for more than a century. “This statue is a reminder that even an event as big as Cheyenne Frontier Days, with international recognition, can be started by a single individual who’s devoted and dedicated to his or her community,” said Wyoming Tribune Eagle Managing Editor Brian Martin. “We hope our annual Community Spirit Award inspires others to join community endeavors, as have the thousands of people who through the years have joined Slack in his original vision in making Cheyenne Frontier Days happen.” CFD Old West Museum Associate Director and Curator Mike Kassel said he considers the 10-day rodeo and Western celebration one of the greatest volunteer organizations on the face of the planet, which is the epitome of what the award represents. It is one of the reasons he is proud the museum has continued to donate a space for the ceremony, and take part in recognizing winners who he believes strive to create a strong community on the High Plains. “This is an institution that is very grateful to have this connection with the Community Spirit Award, because of that intimate connection with such a wonderful volunteer community,” he said. Harvey Deselms Harvey Deselms was the first recipient to take the podium at the event, and was the Community Spirit Award winner in 2020. He was the 23rd person to earn the honor. Karen and Dean “Doc” Schroeder nominated him because he jumped right into the field of art and community involvement after he graduated from Laramie County Community College with an associates degree in archeology and anthropology, and has spent his lifetime in Laramie County, making it a better place. He is the owner of Deselms Fine Art & Custom Framing in Cheyenne, and has contributed his time and resources to the CFD Old West Museum art shows and its board of directors, the Downtown Development Authority Board of Directors, the Cheyenne Regional Medical Center Foundation Board of Directors and more. Dean Schroeder also spoke to Deselms’ many efforts to showcase and beautify the city, whether it be through the large fiberglass boots or the bronze statues that have flourished throughout downtown Cheyenne. Deselms said he was honored to be able to stand among some great citizens of Cheyenne, and to be a part of a legacy of people who give back to their community. “This community has done so much for me, and I just have to give back to it,” he said. Ronn Jeffrey The second winner during the pandemic was Cheyenne Municipal Juvenile Court Judge and Youth Alternatives founder Ronn Jeffrey. The award’s 24th recipient was recognized for his decades of service, mentorship and counseling of Cheyenne’s youth, and was considered by Mayor Patrick Collins to spread love through every interaction. “I don’t know if anybody, honestly, has had a more profound impact on the lives of kids and their families,” Collins said. “Today, Youth Alternatives staff are still doing the work that started more than 50 years ago, and our kids and our families are the beneficiaries of what he started.” The mayor shared stories on Jeffrey’s thoughtful approach to not only caring for families and their children who come to his counseling center, but to being a judge. “Anybody can be taught the law, but the incredible love he’s shown for kids for decades,” he said, quoting former Mayor Jack Spiker, “you can’t learn that.” Jeffrey said he was humbled to win the award in 2021, and was grateful God had let him grow up in a community that cared for others and always had his back. He reflected on the examples that were set by those closest to him, and said he felt undeserving of the award when he looked around the room to see so many volunteers and contributors to the community. “I thank the Tribune Eagle for particularly allowing me to hold on to this award. I’m gonna hold on to this award for Mrs. Tyler. I’m going to hold onto this award for all these people — for Bishop Harris,” he said in his acknowledgement. “All these people in my life that have just been a part of making me aware of what a community is.” Dixie Roberts A final dedication was made to the 25th and most recent winner of the Community Spirit Award. Dixie Roberts earned her award in 2022 for being a driving force in Cheyenne, as she became a leader of countless committees and boards after completing the Leadership Cheyenne program. Residents could find her having an impact in roles spanning president of the Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce to chair of the Cheyenne-Laramie County Economic Development Joint Powers Board. Award recipient and nominator Deselms commemorated her accolades, accomplishments and education, and said she always gets done what she puts her mind to and makes it wonderful. Roberts said she was taught from her leadership program to be a civic trustee, and to pay rent for the space she occupies — which meant giving back to the community she was a part of. She was also taught by her caring 91-year-old mother how to have a strong work ethic. She said it hasn’t been hard work, though; it’s just been fun. “It’s the people, and every single person out there has either been a partner or a mentor, or somehow taught me more about this community,” Roberts said of what motivates her. “Because this is a community of love and working together. “That’s why we can be different. Sometimes we hear about the divisiveness in the world, but I don’t feel that when we’re in this community, because we all work together to get what needs to be done, and we enjoy doing it.”
